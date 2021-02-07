Australian Open: Day One

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie
will play one another in the first round of the Australian Open.
They are the only
Britons in the men's event, with Kyle Edmund missing through injury and Andy Murray
unable to travel because of Covid-19 restrictions.
In the women's draw, Francesca
Jones will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against American Shelby
Rogers.
British number one Johanna
Konta, seeded 13th, will face Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan first.
Heather
Watson will play Czech Kristyna Pliskova, who she beat in the
first round of last year's tournament, while Katie Boulter meets
Russian Daria Kasatkina.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What will the Australian Open look like this year?
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport tennis writer
Traditionally
played in January, this year's tournament has
been pushed back three weeks to enable players, coaches and officials to go
through a strict coronavirus quarantine.
A daily crowd capacity
of 30,000 will be permitted for the first eight days of the tournament in
Melbourne, split equally between day and night sessions.
It will then be reduced
to 25,000 from the quarter-finals - half the average attendance of previous
years.
The build-up to the tournament that has been mired in controversy,
however, after stricter restrictions were imposed on 72 players following
positive Covid-19 cases on three of the charter flights bound for the competition.
Those players were
confined to their rooms for 14 days, unable to go out to practise like their
rivals and left having to think of novel ways to keep sharp indoors.
There was further
disruption this week when 160 players were told to isolate, pending a negative
coronavirus test, after a security guard at the hotel where they were
quarantined tested positive.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who are the British stars to watch?
Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie will play one another in the first round of the Australian Open.
They are the only Britons in the men's event, with Kyle Edmund missing through injury and Andy Murray unable to travel because of Covid-19 restrictions.
In the women's draw, Francesca Jones will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against American Shelby Rogers.
British number one Johanna Konta, seeded 13th, will face Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan first.
Heather Watson will play Czech Kristyna Pliskova, who she beat in the first round of last year's tournament, while Katie Boulter meets Russian Daria Kasatkina.
What will the Australian Open look like this year?
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport tennis writer
Traditionally played in January, this year's tournament has been pushed back three weeks to enable players, coaches and officials to go through a strict coronavirus quarantine.
A daily crowd capacity of 30,000 will be permitted for the first eight days of the tournament in Melbourne, split equally between day and night sessions.
It will then be reduced to 25,000 from the quarter-finals - half the average attendance of previous years.
The build-up to the tournament that has been mired in controversy, however, after stricter restrictions were imposed on 72 players following positive Covid-19 cases on three of the charter flights bound for the competition.
Those players were confined to their rooms for 14 days, unable to go out to practise like their rivals and left having to think of novel ways to keep sharp indoors.
There was further disruption this week when 160 players were told to isolate, pending a negative coronavirus test, after a security guard at the hotel where they were quarantined tested positive.
Click here to read more.
How to follow the Australian Open on the BBC
BBC Sport
BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the second week of the 2021 Australian Open.
Television highlights of the season's first Grand Slam event start on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online on Saturday, 13 February.
Live radio and text commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play has been confirmed.
For full coverage details click here.