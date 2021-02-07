Australian Open: Day One

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie will play one another in the first round of the Australian Open.

They are the only Britons in the men's event, with Kyle Edmund missing through injury and Andy Murray unable to travel because of Covid-19 restrictions.

In the women's draw, Francesca Jones will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against American Shelby Rogers.

British number one Johanna Konta, seeded 13th, will face Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan first.

Heather Watson will play Czech Kristyna Pliskova, who she beat in the first round of last year's tournament, while Katie Boulter meets Russian Daria Kasatkina.