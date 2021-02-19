Australian Open: Tsitsipas v Medvedev semi-final - radio & text

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Australian Open looked to be over at two sets down against the legend that is Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, but the 22-year-old Greek produced one of the all-time great comebacks to reach the last four in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory and broke out into a huge smile, almost in disbelief, after converting his third match point.

"I'm speechless, I have no words to describe what just happened on court," said Tsitsipas. "My tennis speaks for itself. It is an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a level and give it my all on the court.

"I started very nervous, I won't lie. I don't know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird. Everything worked for me and the feelings are indescribable."