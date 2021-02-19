Australian Open: Tsitsipas v Medvedev semi-final - radio & text

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Australian Open looked to be over at two sets down against the legend that is Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, but the 22-year-old Greek produced one of the all-time great comebacks to reach the last four in Melbourne.
Tsitsipas claimed a 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5 victory and broke out into a huge smile, almost in disbelief, after converting his third match point.
"I'm speechless, I have no words to describe what just happened on court," said Tsitsipas. "My tennis speaks for itself. It is an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a level and give it my all on the court.
"I started very nervous, I won't lie. I don't know what happened after the third set. I flew like a little bird. Everything worked for me and the feelings are indescribable."
Second seeds Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the women's doubles title by beating third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a one-sided final.
Belgium's Mertens and Belarusian Sabalenka won 6-2 6-3 to clinch their second Grand Slam title together.
Afterwards the pair - who are both ranked in the world's top 20 singles - said they would be putting their partnership on "partial hold" to focus on the individual events.
Salisbury gets better of Murray
Already on Friday...
Britain's Joe Salisbury is one win from another Australian Open crown after reaching the men's doubles final at the expense of Jamie Murray.
Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram - the defending champions and fifth seeds - won 6-4 7-6 (7-2) against Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares.
Defeat ended Murray and Soares' winning start in 2021 after reuniting.
Salisbury and Ram play Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Slovakia's Filip Polasek, who are seeded ninth, in Sunday's final.
Later on Friday, 28-year-old Salisbury narrowly missed out on reaching themixed doublesfinal. Salisbury and American partner Desirae Krawczyk lost 7-5 5-7 10-8 to Australian wildcards Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden in the last four.
'We will not go to dinner together'
Medvedev v Tsitsipas
Tennis, like all sports, is built on rivalries. Borg v McEnroe. Navratilova v Evert. Nadal v Federer v Djokovic. Serena v Venus.
And they're even better when there is a bit of needle. Medvedev and Tsitsipas famously had a bust-up in Miami a few years ago and it is fair to say they still aren't the best of friends.
In Miami, Medvedev exploded in rage at the net, accusing Tsitsipas of gamesmanship and swearing at him. After they met again in Shanghai in 2019, Tsitsipas said Medvedev's game was "boring".
When they met at the 2019 ATP Finals, the Greek said he didn't "hate" Medvedev but admitted they wouldn't "go for dinner together".
At Melbourne Park, the Greek has continued to strike a more conciliatory tone.
"I don't really think he plays boring. He just plays extremely smart and outplays you," he says.
Medvedev v Tsitsipas
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Yes, it's the last of the men's semi-finals on Rod Laver Arena - we're properly at the business end of the Australian Open now.
You can also listen to this one with Tennis Breakfast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 08:30.
Talking of breakfast...
Popcorn at the ready?
Novak Djokovic says he'll be watching this one with some popcorn.
I guess that's OK when you're the world number one and have already booked your final spot.
The defending champion awaits the winner of a potentially a mouth-watering tussle between Daniil Medvedev against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Medvedev v Tsitsipas
You bring the snacks, we'll bring the tennis...