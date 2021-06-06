HERO nadal
Live

French Open: Nadal v Sinner - radio & text

preview
8,396
viewing this page

Scores, results & order of play

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    *Nadal 7-5 Sinner

    Rafael Nadal will serve to get the second set under way.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Nadal 7-5 Sinner

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros

    After such an enterprising set of tennis, Jannik Sinner has rather collapsed in the later stages and Rafael Nadal's run of sets at Roland Garros extends to 33.

    Rafael Nadal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Game and first set - Nadal

    Nadal 7-5 Sinner

    And it finishes as it started for Jannik Sinner - a wayward forehand error that drifts well over the baseline.

    That's 33 sets and counting for Rafa at Roland Garros.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Nadal 6-5 Sinner*

    That's one saved, as an uppish Nadal forehand goes out of play.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Nadal 6-5 Sinner*

    Shot! There's the Nadal forehand winner that he's been searching for.

    This has gone away quickly from Sinner as he tries - and fails - to chase down a drop shot, and Nadal has himself three set points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Nadal holds to 15

    Nadal 6-5 Sinner*

    Nadal's forehand still hasn't quite settled down, but it's working well enough to take him to a 30-0 lead.

    Long goes Sinner's backhand, and he's now gonna have to serve to stay in this set...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Stress!

    *Nadal 5-5 Sinner

    Laura Robson

    Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    The Sinner forehand that has been so strong today broke down in this very stressful situation.

    Jannik Sinner
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Nadal breaks back

    *Nadal 5-5 Sinner

    Oh, that is a giant double fault from Jannik Sinner!

    Rafa Nadal is back in this set.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Sinner takes a moment to steady himself but he still can't make a first serve.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Put that thought on hold - another error from Sinner's forehand, and Nadal has three break back points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Unthinkable, Impossible?

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros

    We're getting closer to the impossible, the unthinkable happening - Rafael Nadal dropping a set at Roland Garros...

    Rafael Nadal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Sinner goes cross-court on a forehand and misses...

    0-30.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Here we go...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Nadal holds to stay in set

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    That is a very, very good hold from Rafa Nadal.

    If Jannik Sinner wants this set, he'll have to serve it out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    *Nadal 3-5 Sinner

    Rafa Nadal has won 32 (!!!) sets in a row at Roland Garros.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    *Nadal 3-5 Sinner

    Another couple of whippy forehands from Nadal fail to find their mark and the Spaniard can do nothing with a deep return from Sinner.

    Sinner holds to 15, and Nadal will serve to stay in the set.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Nadal holds

    Nadal 3-4 Sinner*

    That's more like it from Nadal, pushing Sinner from side to side before popping home a winner.

    Wham. Down comes an ace, and a love service hold from Nadal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Laura Robson

    Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    That is ridiculous hitting from the 19-year-old, who looks so composed. To come out with shots like that after being under pressure, that is world class.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Sinner holds & extends lead

    *Nadal 2-4 Sinner

    Cross-court aims Nadal, and he snatches his forehand into the net. It's just not working for him so far.

    Another big strike cross-court from Sinner, and Nadal's return push floats long!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Nadal 2-3 Sinner*

    Sinner gets to game point with some smart hitting, but an overcooked forehand drag it back to 40-40.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Back to top