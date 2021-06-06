French Open: Nadal v Sinner - radio & text

Rafael Nadal will serve to get the second set under way.
Amy Lofthouse
*Nadal 7-5 Sinner
Nadal 7-5 Sinner
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
After such an enterprising set of tennis, Jannik Sinner has rather collapsed in the later stages and Rafael Nadal's run of sets at Roland Garros extends to 33.
Game and first set - Nadal
Nadal 7-5 Sinner
And it finishes as it started for Jannik Sinner - a wayward forehand error that drifts well over the baseline.
That's 33 sets and counting for Rafa at Roland Garros.
Nadal 6-5 Sinner*
That's one saved, as an uppish Nadal forehand goes out of play.
Nadal 6-5 Sinner*
Shot! There's the Nadal forehand winner that he's been searching for.
This has gone away quickly from Sinner as he tries - and fails - to chase down a drop shot, and Nadal has himself three set points.
Nadal holds to 15
Nadal 6-5 Sinner*
Nadal's forehand still hasn't quite settled down, but it's working well enough to take him to a 30-0 lead.
Long goes Sinner's backhand, and he's now gonna have to serve to stay in this set...
Stress!
*Nadal 5-5 Sinner
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
The Sinner forehand that has been so strong today broke down in this very stressful situation.
Nadal breaks back
*Nadal 5-5 Sinner
Oh, that is a giant double fault from Jannik Sinner!
Rafa Nadal is back in this set.
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Sinner takes a moment to steady himself but he still can't make a first serve.
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Put that thought on hold - another error from Sinner's forehand, and Nadal has three break back points.
Unthinkable, Impossible?
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
We're getting closer to the impossible, the unthinkable happening - Rafael Nadal dropping a set at Roland Garros...
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Sinner goes cross-court on a forehand and misses...
0-30.
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Here we go...
Nadal holds to stay in set
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
That is a very, very good hold from Rafa Nadal.
If Jannik Sinner wants this set, he'll have to serve it out.
*Nadal 3-5 Sinner
Rafa Nadal has won 32 (!!!) sets in a row at Roland Garros.
*Nadal 3-5 Sinner
Another couple of whippy forehands from Nadal fail to find their mark and the Spaniard can do nothing with a deep return from Sinner.
Sinner holds to 15, and Nadal will serve to stay in the set.
Nadal holds
Nadal 3-4 Sinner*
That's more like it from Nadal, pushing Sinner from side to side before popping home a winner.
Wham. Down comes an ace, and a love service hold from Nadal.
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
That is ridiculous hitting from the 19-year-old, who looks so composed. To come out with shots like that after being under pressure, that is world class.
Sinner holds & extends lead
*Nadal 2-4 Sinner
Cross-court aims Nadal, and he snatches his forehand into the net. It's just not working for him so far.
Another big strike cross-court from Sinner, and Nadal's return push floats long!
Nadal 2-3 Sinner*
Sinner gets to game point with some smart hitting, but an overcooked forehand drag it back to 40-40.