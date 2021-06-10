French Open semi-finals: Sakkari saves match points v Krejcikova - radio & text

Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
The atmosphere is unbelievable!
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 7-6 Sakkari*
Krejcikova moves to a third match point and Sakkari responds with a stunning ace.
What a time to pull that one out.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 7-6 Sakkari*
Well played Maria Sakkari.
Krejcikova can't take her first opportunity and Sakkari holds her nerve in a tense rally before unleashing a backhand winner to save a second match point!
Match points
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 7-6 Sakkari*
And just like that, Sakkari finds the net and Krejcikova will have two stabs at sealing this semi-final.
Post update
Jonathan Overend
Tennis commentator on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
It is fantastic and is going to be three hours and beyond, with no end in sight. The standard of play has increased the longer the match has gone on. I don't know who is going to win from here... if it's Barbora Krejcikova, it will be one of the great, unexplained mysteries of Roland Garros.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 7-6 Sakkari*
We're approaching three hours of play on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Another must-win game for Sakkari gets off to a good start for the Greek, but Krejcikova leaps to connect with a forehand that flies beyond the reach for Sakkari.
The crowd rally behind Sakkari as she falls 30-15 behind...
Krejcikova holds
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 7-6 Sakkari*
The court is there to be hit for Sakkari, but the Greek rushes into a shot and finds the net.
Post update
Krejcikova* 7-5 4-6 6-6 Sakkari
Krejcikova steps up to the plate, a fifth ace of the match extending her lead to 30-0 before Sakkari hits into the tramlines.
Sakkari holds
Krejcikova* 7-5 4-6 6-6 Sakkari
The crowd get behind Sakkari as she closes in on the game, and Krejcikova fails to get to grips with a big serve which finishes things off.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 6-5 Sakkari*
It's Sakkari's turn to feel the pressure, but she channels it into a rocket of a forehand to take a 30-15 lead in this must-win game.
Post update
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
I am in shock, I didn't see this coming. I thought Maria Sakkari would close out the match but Barbora Krejcikova is so difficult to read, she is an exceptional tennis player.
I don't know how, but she is starting to trust herself a lot more.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 6-5 Sakkari*
It certainly hasn't been either player's best performance, but it's hard not to get wrapped up in the tension.
Two players giving everything they can summon to reach their first Grand Slam final. Great stuff.
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
It's very exciting for the neutral, those who don't have anything invested in this match. For the players it's a little shop of horrors at the moment.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 6-5 Sakkari*
Krejcikova senses her opportunity now. Sakkari can't match the Czech's consistency from the baseline and Krejcikova is soon 40-15 up.
A powerful backhand delivers the game.
Sakkari, from serving for the match, must now try to stay in it...
Post update
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
A sudden change of tactics, where did she decide that from? Maria Sakkari's coach Tom Hill is having kittens up there!
Krejcikova breaks
Krejcikova* 7-5 4-6 5-5 Sakkari
What a point to break back with!
Sakkari can't complete her good work and Krejcikova gets a second break point, which she wins superbly by pushing Sakkari wide at the end of a tense rally that leaves the crowd gasping.
On we go!
Break point saved
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 4-5 Sakkari*
Krejcikova keeps fighting, earning another lifeline, but Sakkari connects beautifully with a backhand to save the situation once more.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 4-5 Sakkari*
That felt good! Sakkari keeps her cool and gets herself into the game, before a brilliant serve down the centre brings us level.
Post update
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Having match point like that, it is difficult to get it out of your head and Maria Sakkari didn't even get a real look in.
All those years, all those practice sessions, are for this moment right here, to take herself into a Grand Slam final. I feel like she has been the better player throughout. She will back herself here.
Post update
Krejcikova 7-5 4-6 4-5 Sakkari*
Sakkari needs to stay patient but misses with a forehand and then hits long to fall 30-0 behind.
