Watch: Birmingham Classic

Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
All you need to know about the Birmingham Classic
The 39th edition of the Birmingham Open will take place at Edgbaston Priory Club from 14-20 June.
It is a women’s-only tournament, played on grass outdoor courts, and acts as a crucial build-up event for the Wimbledon Championships, which are due to start on Monday, 28 June.
The tournament starts with 32 competitors, three of which are British.
Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Fran Jones – who has received a wildcard entry after Katie Boulter withdrew with an elbow injury – are all competing alongside some of the world’s best players.
Belgium’s 15th-ranked Elise Mertens is the highest-ranked player in the draw, with Ons Jabeur, Donna Vekic and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko also part of the field.
The British trio have been handed tough first-round draws with Dart drawn to play former top-ten player Caroline Garcia, Watson comes up against experienced Swiss Viktorija Golubic and Jones taking on former Birmingham Classic runner-up Vekic.
How can I watch the Birmingham Classic?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage of the 2021 Birmingham Classic will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It continues the build-up to Wimbledon, and it runs alongside Queen’s, which you can also watch live across the BBC.
From Monday, 21 June you can watch Eastbourne and Wimbledon qualifying, before the Wimbledon Championships start on 28 June.
Full Birmingham Open coverage details:
Monday, 14 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Tuesday, 15 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Wednesday, 16 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Thursday, 17 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 18 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 19 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 20 June: 11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself!
There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family.
Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis.
It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather.
Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play.
You can find more information on how to get into tennis here.