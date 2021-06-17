Watch: Birmingham Classic - Watson, Vekic & Potapova in action

The 39th edition of the Birmingham Classic will take place at Edgbaston Priory Club from 14 to 20 June.
It is a women’s-only tournament, played on grass outdoor courts, and acts as a build-up event for Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, 28 June.
The tournament starts with 32 competitors, three of whom are British.
Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Fran Jones – who has received a wildcard entry after Katie Boulter withdrew with an elbow injury – are competing alongside some of the world’s best players.
Belgium’s world number 15 Elise Mertens is the highest-ranked player in the draw, with Ons Jabeur, Donna Vekic and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko also part of the field.
The British trio have been handed tough first-round draws, with Dart drawn to play former top-10 player Caroline Garcia. Watson comes up against experienced Swiss Viktorija Golubic and Jones takes on former Birmingham Classic runner-up Vekic.
How can I watch the Birmingham Classic?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage of the 2021 Birmingham Classic will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It continues the build-up to Wimbledon, and it runs alongside Queen’s, which you can also watch live across the BBC.
From Monday, 21 June you can watch Eastbourne and Wimbledon qualifying, before the Wimbledon Championships start on 28 June.
Full Birmingham Open coverage details:
Friday, 18 June:11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 19 June:11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 20 June:11:25-19:00 – BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
