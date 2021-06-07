Watch: Nottingham Open - GB's Konta in action

The Nottingham Open takes place at the Nottingham Tennis Centre from 6-13 June.
It is a key warm-up event for the eagerly anticipated Wimbledon, which begins on 28 June.
There is a fantastic display of talent with Britain’s Johanna Konta and Heather Watson in action and hoping to bounce back from their early exits in the French Open.
Elsewhere, the 2017 champion Donna Vekic will also be taking part, as one of the three players ranked in the world’s top 50 to be competing in the competition.
How can I watch the Nottingham Open?
All times are BST and subject to late and short notice changes
BBC iPlayer
The Nottingham Open starts a feast of tennis action across the BBC.
You'll be able to watch live coverage of the women's singles matches on centre court each day, and that's the start of Queen's, The Birmingham Classic, Eastbourne, Wimbledon Qualifying and the 2021 Wimbledon Championships between Sunday, 6 June and Sunday, 13 July.
The Nottingham Open will be available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with all of the action available to catch-up on for 30 days as well.
All of the times below are best guides, and are subject to change at short notice depending on the order of play each day. Every day head to the BBC Sport live guide to find when the action is due to start.
Monday, 7 June:14:55-19:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Tuesday, 8 June:11:55-15:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Wednesday, 9 June:14:55-19:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 10 June:11:55-17:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Friday, 11 June:10:55-17:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 12 June:11:55-15:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 13 June:12:55-15:00 BST - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
How to get into Tennis
Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself!
There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family.
Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis.
It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather.
Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play.
You can find more information on how to get into tennis here.
