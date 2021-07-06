Watch: Zaytseva v Radivojevic - Court 15

Manic Monday lived up to its name with some thrilling matches, high drama and a late finish. It's quarter-finals day today in the women's singles, with world number one Ashleigh Barty among those still left in. But there are no Britons remaining in either the men's or women's singles after 18-year-old Emma Raducanu's life-changing tournament came to an end at the fourth-round phase.
Live Reporting
Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images .Copyright: .
Post update
Manic Monday lived up to its name with some thrilling matches, high drama and a late finish.
It's quarter-finals day today in the women's singles, with world number one Ashleigh Barty among those still left in.
But there are no Britons remaining in either the men's or women's singles after 18-year-old Emma Raducanu's life-changing tournament came to an end at the fourth-round phase.