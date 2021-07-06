Wimbledon maps and badges
Live

Watch: Zaytseva v Radivojevic - Court 15

preview
21
viewing this page

Scores, results & order of play;Coverage details

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Manic Monday lived up to its name with some thrilling matches, high drama and a late finish.

    It's quarter-finals day today in the women's singles, with world number one Ashleigh Barty among those still left in.

    Ashleigh Barty
    Copyright: Getty Images

    But there are no Britons remaining in either the men's or women's singles after 18-year-old Emma Raducanu's life-changing tournament came to an end at the fourth-round phase.

    Emma Raducanu
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top