Watch: Ruud v Humbert - Court two

Williams, 42, is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and won the doubles with her sister Serena on six occasions. She played with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed last year.
Murray, 36, has twice won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, in 2007 and 2017.
Their siblings - Serena and Andy - teamed up here in 2019.
Britons Kyle Edmund and Olivia Nicholls will play Americans Jack Sock and Coco Gauff in the first round.
It will be Edmund's return to competitive tennis after two knee operations - he hasn't played since October 2020.
Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Kokkinakis*
Straightforward stuff for Djokovic as he holds. Once again his accuracy is causing Kokkinakis all sorts of problems as he sends a lovely forehand out of his opponent's reach to take the game.
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
Johnson has a break point and if he'd taken it would then have been serving for the match but Ryan Peniston sees off the danger, opening the shoulders and sending a forehand winner into the corner. Deuce.
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A double fault from Peniston, his fifth today, leaves it at 30-30 at 4-4. Crucial moments for Peniston.
*Djokovic 6-1 0-1 Kokkinakis
Perfect start to the second set for Kokkinakis as he holds. His serve is on point as a fourth ace of the match sees him on the way to taking his first game.
However, he doesn't seem 100% comfortable as he holds his side at the end of the game. Let's hope it isn't too serious.
Ukrainian flags out on court 12
*Kalinina 6-3 4-5 Tsurenko
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Over on Court 12 there is an all-Ukrainian encounter going on between Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko.
Tsurenko has a yellow and blue ribbon pinned to her top - she had wondered the other day whether the club would allow her to wear it so they must have said yes.
And there are some Ukrainian flags being waved in the stands too.
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A sliced serve out wide from Johnson and that's another easy hold, this time to 15 as we're approaching the business end of the third set.
Djokovic 6-1 0-0 Kokkinakis*
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
There was a collective groan from the crowd as Thanasi Kokkinakis missed game point, and again as he conceded the break point in the sixth game.
Everyone would like to see a competitive match, but the Centre Court spectators can’t help but acknowledge some wonderful shot-making from Novak Djokovic as he effortlessly closes out the opening set in half an hour.
Jodie Burrage & Eden Silva out
There was no joy for the wildcard pairing of Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the first round of the women's doubles.
And Djokovic takes the first set with a comfortable win on serve, once again another beautifully deft touch at 40-0 catches out Kokkinakis to wrap it up in style.
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-3 Johnson*
Johnson, not for the first time today, holds to love - that's 48 of 60 points he has won on his serve - before Peniston responds with a quick hold to 15 himself.
Double break for Djokovic
*Djokovic 5-1 Kokkinakis
Djokovic is using the court well, stretching Kokkinakis and the Australian does well to keep himself in the first point before the defending champion cracks off a vicious backhand that gives his opponent no chance.
That appears to set the tone for the rest of the game as Djokovic quickly gets himself into a position where he has a couple of break points but credit to Kokkinakis as he hauls himself back into it.
There's a back and forth at deuce but a brilliant flick at advantage by Djokovic has Kokkinakis scrambling to the net and he's unable to get the ball over.
Djokovic has the double break and he's serving to take the first set.
Second seed Kontaveit knocked out
Kontaveit 4-6 0-6 Niemeier
Anett Kontaveit has become the highest seed to be knocked out of Wimbledon so far as she was beaten in straight sets by Germany's Jule Niemeier.
The world number 97 overpowered the second seed to win 6-4 6-0.
Kontaveit has spoken about suffering from the longer-term impact of Covid recently and arrived at SW19 having not played since the French Open in May.
She looked completely off the pace in the second set as Niemeier stormed through without dropping a game.
Game and second set Humbert
*Ruud 6-3 2-6 Humbert
The mojo is with the Ugo Humberdink.
Humbert has won two of the pair's previous three meetings. including their most recent on the hard courts of Paris in 2020.
Humbert won the 2021 Halle title by the way, so has plenty of pedigree on the gren stuff.
'Giving Johnson something to think about about'
Peniston 3-6 2-6 3-2 Johnson*
Arvind Parmar
BBC Sport Commentator
A very good service game to hold there and now he can think about piling on some pressure, giving Johnson something to think about with not getting the break this time.
No matter who you play on tour, if you can stick with them you can be presented with half a chance along the way.
Peniston 3-6 2-6 3-2 Johnson*
Johnson was at 0-30 on the Peniston serve, but the Briton does superbly to dig out out a drop shot and then serves well to hold, an excellent hold from the home player and a half chance for the American vanishes.
Harmony disappears...
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Nobody could have had a bad word about Harmony Tan last night after the most glorious win of her career (against Serena Williams).
Today is a different story, though.
News filters through that the French player has pulled out of the women's doubles with a thigh injury. Sure it won't affect her participation in the singles...
And so that has not gone down well with her prospective playing partner Tamara Korpatsch.
"I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles match at Wimbledon," she wrote on Instagram.
Ouch. Likely to be an Insta unfollow and awkward meetings in the locker room to come...
Johnson breaks, serving for the match
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
Ryan Peniston saves two break points, but can't do it for a third time and Steve Johnson, yet to face a break point on his serve, is now serving for the match.
Back on serve in the third
Ruud 6-3 2-6 3-2 *Humbert
Casper Ruud had the break early in the third, Ugo Humbert nicked it back.
On we go in this ding-donging battle on Court Two.
Another Murray-Williams mixed partnership
Alan Jewell
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Confirmation that Jamie Murray is teaming up Venus Williams in the mixed doubles after this year's draw was published.
Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Kokkinakis*
Straightforward stuff for Djokovic as he holds. Once again his accuracy is causing Kokkinakis all sorts of problems as he sends a lovely forehand out of his opponent's reach to take the game.
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
Johnson has a break point and if he'd taken it would then have been serving for the match but Ryan Peniston sees off the danger, opening the shoulders and sending a forehand winner into the corner. Deuce.
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A double fault from Peniston, his fifth today, leaves it at 30-30 at 4-4. Crucial moments for Peniston.
*Djokovic 6-1 0-1 Kokkinakis
Perfect start to the second set for Kokkinakis as he holds. His serve is on point as a fourth ace of the match sees him on the way to taking his first game.
However, he doesn't seem 100% comfortable as he holds his side at the end of the game. Let's hope it isn't too serious.
Ukrainian flags out on court 12
*Kalinina 6-3 4-5 Tsurenko
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Over on Court 12 there is an all-Ukrainian encounter going on between Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko.
Tsurenko has a yellow and blue ribbon pinned to her top - she had wondered the other day whether the club would allow her to wear it so they must have said yes.
And there are some Ukrainian flags being waved in the stands too.
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A sliced serve out wide from Johnson and that's another easy hold, this time to 15 as we're approaching the business end of the third set.
Djokovic 6-1 0-0 Kokkinakis*
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
There was a collective groan from the crowd as Thanasi Kokkinakis missed game point, and again as he conceded the break point in the sixth game.
Everyone would like to see a competitive match, but the Centre Court spectators can’t help but acknowledge some wonderful shot-making from Novak Djokovic as he effortlessly closes out the opening set in half an hour.
Jodie Burrage & Eden Silva out
There was no joy for the wildcard pairing of Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the first round of the women's doubles.
Dutch pairing Arianne Hartono & Demi Schuurs win comfortably 6-3 6-4.
Djokovic takes the first set
Djokovic 6-1 Kokkinakis*
And Djokovic takes the first set with a comfortable win on serve, once again another beautifully deft touch at 40-0 catches out Kokkinakis to wrap it up in style.
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-3 Johnson*
Johnson, not for the first time today, holds to love - that's 48 of 60 points he has won on his serve - before Peniston responds with a quick hold to 15 himself.
*Djokovic 5-1 Kokkinakis
Djokovic is using the court well, stretching Kokkinakis and the Australian does well to keep himself in the first point before the defending champion cracks off a vicious backhand that gives his opponent no chance.
That appears to set the tone for the rest of the game as Djokovic quickly gets himself into a position where he has a couple of break points but credit to Kokkinakis as he hauls himself back into it.
There's a back and forth at deuce but a brilliant flick at advantage by Djokovic has Kokkinakis scrambling to the net and he's unable to get the ball over.
Djokovic has the double break and he's serving to take the first set.
Second seed Kontaveit knocked out
Kontaveit 4-6 0-6 Niemeier
Anett Kontaveit has become the highest seed to be knocked out of Wimbledon so far as she was beaten in straight sets by Germany's Jule Niemeier.
The world number 97 overpowered the second seed to win 6-4 6-0.
Kontaveit has spoken about suffering from the longer-term impact of Covid recently and arrived at SW19 having not played since the French Open in May.
She looked completely off the pace in the second set as Niemeier stormed through without dropping a game.
Game and second set Humbert
*Ruud 6-3 2-6 Humbert
The mojo is with the Ugo Humberdink.
Humbert has won two of the pair's previous three meetings. including their most recent on the hard courts of Paris in 2020.
Humbert won the 2021 Halle title by the way, so has plenty of pedigree on the gren stuff.
'Giving Johnson something to think about about'
Peniston 3-6 2-6 3-2 Johnson*
Arvind Parmar
BBC Sport Commentator
A very good service game to hold there and now he can think about piling on some pressure, giving Johnson something to think about with not getting the break this time.
No matter who you play on tour, if you can stick with them you can be presented with half a chance along the way.
Peniston 3-6 2-6 3-2 Johnson*
Johnson was at 0-30 on the Peniston serve, but the Briton does superbly to dig out out a drop shot and then serves well to hold, an excellent hold from the home player and a half chance for the American vanishes.