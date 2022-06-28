Watch: GB's Peniston v Johnson - Court three

Steve Johnson on his victory over GB's Ryan Peniston, talking to BBC Sport: "I thought I served really well today which always works well on grass. Lucky to get through that one.

"I have done this my entire life but you still get butterflies. I hope to close out a little smoother in the next round. I'm just excited to keep winning. Doesn't matter how you play, so long as you win that last point.

"I always love coming back here, amazing memories and now I get a chance to share with my family this year."