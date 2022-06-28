Watch: Doumbia/Reboul v Krawietz/Mies - Court 10

There was a collective groan from the crowd as Thanasi Kokkinakis missed game point, and again as he conceded the break point in the sixth game.
Everyone would like to see a competitive match, but the Centre Court spectators can’t help but acknowledge some wonderful shot-making from Novak Djokovic as he effortlessly closes out the opening set in half an hour.
Doubles update
Jodie Burrage & Eden Silva out
There was no joy for the wildcard pairing of Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the first round of the women's doubles.
And Djokovic takes the first set with a comfortable win on serve, once again another beautifully deft touch at 40-0 catches out Kokkinakis to wrap it up in style.
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-3 Johnson*
Johnson, not for the first time today, holds to love - that's 48 of 60 points he has won on his serve - before Peniston responds with a quick hold to 15 himself.
Double break for Djokovic
*Djokovic 5-1 Kokkinakis
Djokovic is using the court well, stretching Kokkinakis and the Australian does well to keep himself in the first point before the defending champion cracks off a vicious backhand that gives his opponent no chance.
That appears to set the tone for the rest of the game as Djokovic quickly gets himself into a position where he has a couple of break points but credit to Kokkinakis as he hauls himself back into it.
There's a back and forth at deuce but a brilliant flick at advantage by Djokovic has Kokkinakis scrambling to the net and he's unable to get the ball over.
Djokovic has the double break and he's serving to take the first set.
Second seed Kontaveit knocked out
Kontaveit 4-6 0-6 Niemeier
Anett Kontaveit has become the highest seed to be knocked out of Wimbledon so far as she was beaten in straight sets by Germany's Jule Niemeier.
The world number 97 overpowered the second seed to win 6-4 6-0.
Kontaveit has spoken about suffering from the longer-term impact of Covid recently and arrived at SW19 having not played since the French Open in May.
She looked completely off the pace in the second set as Niemeier stormed through without dropping a game.
Game and second set Humbert
*Ruud 6-3 2-6 Humbert
The mojo is with the Ugo Humberdink.
Humbert has won two of the pair's previous three meetings. including their most recent on the hard courts of Paris in 2020.
Humbert won the 2021 Halle title by the way, so has plenty of pedigree on the gren stuff.
'Giving Johnson something to think about about'
Peniston 3-6 2-6 3-2 Johnson*
Arvind Parmar
BBC Sport Commentator
A very good service game to hold there and now he can think about piling on some pressure, giving Johnson something to think about with not getting the break this time.
No matter who you play on tour, if you can stick with them you can be presented with half a chance along the way.
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 3-2 Johnson*
Johnson was at 0-30 on the Peniston serve, but the Briton does superbly to dig out out a drop shot and then serves well to hold, an excellent hold from the home player and a half chance for the American vanishes.
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 2-2 Johnson
Steve Johnson has now hit 11 aces and a lovely crouching volley helps him to maintain his perfect record on his serve and has still not had to defend a break point. That's a hold to 30 and 2-2 in the third.
Humbert takes double break
Ruud 6-3 2-5 *Humbert
Oh yes!
A break to love for the Frenchman. He will serve for the second set and parity next.
Third seed Casper Ruud is being dragged into a dogfight here.
Post update
Djokovic 4-1 Kokkinakis*
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Djokovic looks great, he looks like a defending champion.
Post update
Djokovic 4-1 Kokkinakis*
More good tennis from Djokovic, the highlight of which was at 15-0 when he drew Kokkinakis to the net before hooking the ball over the Australian. He holds to lead 4-1.
Humbert zeros in on second set
*Ruud 6-3 2-4 Humbert
Ugo Hubert recovers from the disappointment of failing to bag the double break with a solid hold of serve.
And now he has 0-40 and three break points via a delicious drop volley...
'Nothing to lose'
Peniston 3-6 2-6 2-1 Johnson*
Arvind Parmar
BBC Sport Commentator
Two sets to love down - at this stage you have to think I've got to relax now - a nice volley, just flicked it away.
Any tensions have left the body now and Peniston has nothing to lose
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 2-1 Johnson*
A fist pump from Peniston as he produces a winning backhand volley on the stretch and that helps him secure a hold of serve.
Post update
*Djokovic 3-1 Kokkinakis
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic is off to a flying start with that hold to love backing up his early break.
It’s shaping up to be a tough afternoon for Thanasi Kokkinakis, but the world number 79 responds well on serve and he draws plenty of appreciation from the crowd for his efforts.
Post update
*Djokovic 3-1 Kokkinakis
Just what Kokkinakis needs!
He wins his first game of the match with his serve much, much better; highlighted by a couple of aces including one to win the game. That prompts huge applause from the crowd and will no doubt have done his confidence the world of good.
Raducanu ready for action
US Open champion Emma Raducanu's back on Centre Court for the second time in three days when she takes on France's Caroline Garcia in the second match today.
It's all smiles from Emma on her arrival earlier on.
Kontaveit in trouble
Kontaveit 4-6 0-1 Niemeier*
Second seed Anett Kontaveit is in a spot of bother over on Court One.
The 26-year-old Estonian lost the first set to Germany's Jule Niemeier and was broken in the first game of the second.
Post update
Djokovic 6-1 0-0 Kokkinakis*
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
