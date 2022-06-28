Watch: Doumbia/Reboul v Krawietz/Mies - Court 10

Djokovic is using the court well, stretching Kokkinakis and the Australian does well to keep himself in the first point before the defending champion cracks off a vicious backhand that gives his opponent no chance.

That appears to set the tone for the rest of the game as Djokovic quickly gets himself into a position where he has a couple of break points but credit to Kokkinakis as he hauls himself back into it.

There's a back and forth at deuce but a brilliant flick at advantage by Djokovic has Kokkinakis scrambling to the net and he's unable to get the ball over.

Djokovic has the double break and he's serving to take the first set.