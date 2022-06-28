Watch: Martin/Nys v Gonzalez/Lammons - Court 11

For the two Ukrainians who are now tied at one set all, this is more than just a tennis match.

Anhelina Kalinina says she is being motivated to win to earn as much as possible to help people back home survive the war.

Her parents’ house in Irpin was bombed as Russia continues its attacks.

"It's hard to focus, but it matters if I win or if I lose," she said earlier this week.

Before the match Tsurenko said they want to remind people "Ukraine is still in trouble”.