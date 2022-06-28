Watch: Goffin v Baez - Court 14

Nobody could have had a bad word about Harmony Tan last night after the most glorious win of her career (against Serena Williams).

Today is a different story, though.

News filters through that the French player has pulled out of the women's doubles with a thigh injury. Sure it won't affect her participation in the singles...

And so that has not gone down well with her prospective playing partner Tamara Korpatsch.

"I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles match at Wimbledon," she wrote on Instagram.

Ouch. Likely to be an Insta unfollow and awkward meetings in the locker room to come...