Watch: Otte v Harrison - Court 16

Live Reporting

Michael Emons, Mike Henson and Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-1 3-2 Kokkinakis

    Kokkinakis is playing well in this set, better than the first, and he holds despite an impressive display of cat-like reflexes from Djokovic at the net at one point.

  2. 'Just excited to keep winning'

    Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-6 Johnson

    BBC Sport

    Steve Johnson on his victory over GB's Ryan Peniston, talking to BBC Sport: "I thought I served really well today which always works well on grass. Lucky to get through that one.

    "I have done this my entire life but you still get butterflies. I hope to close out a little smoother in the next round. I'm just excited to keep winning. Doesn't matter how you play, so long as you win that last point.

    "I always love coming back here, amazing memories and now I get a chance to share with my family this year."

  3. Post update

    Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-6 Johnson

    Steve Johnson has just put out one Brit and could face another one in round three as ninth seed Cameron Norrie will be his opponent in the last 32, if he beats Spain's Jaume Munar later today.

  4. On serve in the third

    Ruud 6-3 2-6 4-3 *Humbert

    Ugo Humbert is amassing quite the highlights reel here.

    The Frenchman runs down a drop-shot and nudges a delightful down-the-line winner to take a point against serve.

    He can't derail Casper Ruud in this game though. The Norwegian's serve is safely back in the stable. Humbert to fire down the fuzz next.

  5. Post update

    Djokovic 6-1 3-1 Kokkinakis*

    Kokkinakis has the support of the Centre Court crowd and a fierce forehand winner to go 30-15 up prompts a roar but it is a brief highlight of a game in which Djokovic's superior movement comes to the fore once again as he fights back to hold.

  6. Post update

    Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-6 Johnson

    Naomi Cavaday

    Tennis commentator on BBC Radio 5 live

    Johnson was excellent on his serve and Peniston couldn't live with him.

  7. Game, set and match - Johnson

    Peniston 2-6 3-6 4-6 Johnson

    Steve Johnson takes the victory and, fittingly in a match where his serve was so good, does so with an ace.

    Britain's Ryan Peniston gained the first Grand Slam match victory of his career yesterday but has been eliminated today.

  8. Post update

    Match point Johnson after taking a volley on the full out of the clouds.

  9. Post update

    *Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Kokkinakis

    Harry Poole

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    “Oh wow” a member of the crowd calls out behind me as Novak Djokovic continues to toy with his opponent.

    A call of “Come on” from Kokkinakis draws support from the crowd, but his serve deserts him at the worst possible time and he’ll have to play catch-up once again.

    Unlike his slow start in his first-round match, Djokovic looks like a man on a mission today.

  10. Post update

    Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*

    A bit tense from Steve Johnson as he's close to the finish line. Ryan Peniston, marching forwards, sends a winner down the line and has a second chance of a break. It's now or never for the Briton.

  11. Djokovic gets first break of second set

    *Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Kokkinakis

    Djokovic strikes again as he takes the first break of the second set. It is a particularly tough one for Kokkinakis as he battled hard in that game.

    However, Djokovic got a lucky break at 30-30 when his return clipped the net and dropped just over and although Kokkinakis fought back to deuce, Djokovic gets the job done with a forehand winner at break point.

  12. Post update

    Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*

    Ryan Peniston needs to win this game to stay in the match, and, for the first time today, has crafted a break-point chance, 30-40.

    But he can't take it, returning a slow serve into the net. Deuce

  13. More than a tennis match

    Kalinina 6-3 4-6 Tsurenko

    Sonia Oxley

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    For the two Ukrainians who are now tied at one set all, this is more than just a tennis match.

    Anhelina Kalinina says she is being motivated to win to earn as much as possible to help people back home survive the war.

    Her parents’ house in Irpin was bombed as Russia continues its attacks.

    "It's hard to focus, but it matters if I win or if I lose," she said earlier this week.

    Before the match Tsurenko said they want to remind people "Ukraine is still in trouble”.

    Ukraine flag
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  14. Harmony disappears...

    Jonathan Jurejko

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    Nobody could have had a bad word about Harmony Tan last night after the most glorious win of her career (against Serena Williams).

    Today is a different story, though.

    News filters through that the French player has pulled out of the women's doubles with a thigh injury. Sure it won't affect her participation in the singles...

    And so that has not gone down well with her prospective playing partner Tamara Korpatsch.

    "I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles match at Wimbledon," she wrote on Instagram.

    Ouch. Likely to be an Insta unfollow and awkward meetings in the locker room to come...

  15. Johnson breaks, serving for the match

    Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*

    Ryan Peniston saves two break points, but can't do it for a third time and Steve Johnson, yet to face a break point on his serve, is now serving for the match.

  16. Back on serve in the third

    Ruud 6-3 2-6 3-2 *Humbert

    Casper Ruud had the break early in the third, Ugo Humbert nicked it back.

    On we go in this ding-donging battle on Court Two.

  18. Another Murray-Williams mixed partnership

    Alan Jewell

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    Venus Williams
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Venus Williams watched sister Serena's singles match against Harmony Tan on Centre Court yesterday

    Confirmation that Jamie Murray is teaming up Venus Williams in the mixed doubles after this year's draw was published.

    Williams, 42, is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and won the doubles with her sister Serena on six occasions. She played with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed last year.

    Murray, 36, has twice won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, in 2007 and 2017.

    They will play Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska in the first round.

    Their siblings - Serena and Andy - teamed up here in 2019.

    Britons Kyle Edmund and Olivia Nicholls will play Americans Jack Sock and Coco Gauff.

    It will be Edmund's return to competitive tennis after two knee operations - he hasn't played since October 2020.

  19. Post update

    Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Kokkinakis*

    Straightforward stuff for Djokovic as he holds. Once again his accuracy is causing Kokkinakis all sorts of problems as he sends a lovely forehand out of his opponent's reach to take the game.

  20. Post update

    *Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson

    Johnson has a break point and if he'd taken it would then have been serving for the match but Ryan Peniston sees off the danger, opening the shoulders and sending a forehand winner into the corner. Deuce.

