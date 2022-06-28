Watch: Djokovic v Kokkinakis - Centre Court

Match point Johnson after taking a volley on the full out of the clouds.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Kokkinakis
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
“Oh wow” a member of the crowd calls out behind me as Novak Djokovic continues to toy with his opponent.
A call of “Come on” from Kokkinakis draws support from the crowd, but his serve deserts him at the worst possible time and he’ll have to play catch-up once again.
Unlike his slow start in his first-round match, Djokovic looks like a man on a mission today.
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
A bit tense from Steve Johnson as he's close to the finish line. Ryan Peniston, marching forwards, sends a winner down the line and has a second chance of a break. It's now or never for the Briton.
Djokovic gets first break of second set
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Kokkinakis
Djokovic strikes again as he takes the first break of the second set. It is a particularly tough one for Kokkinakis as he battled hard in that game.
However, Djokovic got a lucky break at 30-30 when his return clipped the net and dropped just over and although Kokkinakis fought back to deuce, Djokovic gets the job done with a forehand winner at break point.
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
Ryan Peniston needs to win this game to stay in the match, and, for the first time today, has crafted a break-point chance, 30-40.
But he can't take it, returning a slow serve into the net. Deuce
More than a tennis match
Kalinina 6-3 4-6 Tsurenko
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
For the two Ukrainians who are now tied at one set all, this is more than just a tennis match.
Anhelina Kalinina says she is being motivated to win to earn as much as possible to help people back home survive the war.
Her parents’ house in Irpin was bombed as Russia continues its attacks.
"It's hard to focus, but it matters if I win or if I lose," she said earlier this week.
Before the match Tsurenko said they want to remind people "Ukraine is still in trouble”.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Harmony disappears...
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Nobody could have had a bad word about Harmony Tan last night after the most glorious win of her career (against Serena Williams).
Today is a different story, though.
News filters through that the French player has pulled out of the women's doubles with a thigh injury. Sure it won't affect her participation in the singles...
And so that has not gone down well with her prospective playing partner Tamara Korpatsch.
"I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles match at Wimbledon," she wrote on Instagram.
Ouch. Likely to be an Insta unfollow and awkward meetings in the locker room to come...
Johnson breaks, serving for the match
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
Ryan Peniston saves two break points, but can't do it for a third time and Steve Johnson, yet to face a break point on his serve, is now serving for the match.
Back on serve in the third
Ruud 6-3 2-6 3-2 *Humbert
Casper Ruud had the break early in the third, Ugo Humbert nicked it back.
On we go in this ding-donging battle on Court Two.
Post update
And this is how Wimbledon's official site marked the news...
Williams, 42, is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and won the doubles with her sister Serena on six occasions. She played with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed last year.
Murray, 36, has twice won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, in 2007 and 2017.
They will play Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska in the first round.
Their siblings - Serena and Andy - teamed up here in 2019.
Britons Kyle Edmund and Olivia Nicholls will play Americans Jack Sock and Coco Gauff.
It will be Edmund's return to competitive tennis after two knee operations - he hasn't played since October 2020.
Post update
Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Kokkinakis*
Straightforward stuff for Djokovic as he holds. Once again his accuracy is causing Kokkinakis all sorts of problems as he sends a lovely forehand out of his opponent's reach to take the game.
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
Johnson has a break point and if he'd taken it would then have been serving for the match but Ryan Peniston sees off the danger, opening the shoulders and sending a forehand winner into the corner. Deuce.
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A double fault from Peniston, his fifth today, leaves it at 30-30 at 4-4. Crucial moments for Peniston.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-1 0-1 Kokkinakis
Perfect start to the second set for Kokkinakis as he holds. His serve is on point as a fourth ace of the match sees him on the way to taking his first game.
However, he doesn't seem 100% comfortable as he holds his side at the end of the game. Let's hope it isn't too serious.
Ukrainian flags out on court 12
*Kalinina 6-3 4-5 Tsurenko
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Over on Court 12 there is an all-Ukrainian encounter going on between Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko.
Tsurenko has a yellow and blue ribbon pinned to her top - she had wondered the other day whether the club would allow her to wear it so they must have said yes.
And there are some Ukrainian flags being waved in the stands too.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A sliced serve out wide from Johnson and that's another easy hold, this time to 15 as we're approaching the business end of the third set.
Post update
Djokovic 6-1 0-0 Kokkinakis*
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
There was a collective groan from the crowd as Thanasi Kokkinakis missed game point, and again as he conceded the break point in the sixth game.
Everyone would like to see a competitive match, but the Centre Court spectators can’t help but acknowledge some wonderful shot-making from Novak Djokovic as he effortlessly closes out the opening set in half an hour.
Doubles update
Jodie Burrage & Eden Silva out
There was no joy for the wildcard pairing of Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the first round of the women's doubles.
Live Reporting
Michael Emons, Mike Henson and Gary Rose
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport View more on twitterView more on twitter BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
Match point Johnson after taking a volley on the full out of the clouds.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Kokkinakis
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
“Oh wow” a member of the crowd calls out behind me as Novak Djokovic continues to toy with his opponent.
A call of “Come on” from Kokkinakis draws support from the crowd, but his serve deserts him at the worst possible time and he’ll have to play catch-up once again.
Unlike his slow start in his first-round match, Djokovic looks like a man on a mission today.
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
A bit tense from Steve Johnson as he's close to the finish line. Ryan Peniston, marching forwards, sends a winner down the line and has a second chance of a break. It's now or never for the Briton.
Djokovic gets first break of second set
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Kokkinakis
Djokovic strikes again as he takes the first break of the second set. It is a particularly tough one for Kokkinakis as he battled hard in that game.
However, Djokovic got a lucky break at 30-30 when his return clipped the net and dropped just over and although Kokkinakis fought back to deuce, Djokovic gets the job done with a forehand winner at break point.
Post update
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
Ryan Peniston needs to win this game to stay in the match, and, for the first time today, has crafted a break-point chance, 30-40.
But he can't take it, returning a slow serve into the net. Deuce
More than a tennis match
Kalinina 6-3 4-6 Tsurenko
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
For the two Ukrainians who are now tied at one set all, this is more than just a tennis match.
Anhelina Kalinina says she is being motivated to win to earn as much as possible to help people back home survive the war.
Her parents’ house in Irpin was bombed as Russia continues its attacks.
"It's hard to focus, but it matters if I win or if I lose," she said earlier this week.
Before the match Tsurenko said they want to remind people "Ukraine is still in trouble”.
Harmony disappears...
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Nobody could have had a bad word about Harmony Tan last night after the most glorious win of her career (against Serena Williams).
Today is a different story, though.
News filters through that the French player has pulled out of the women's doubles with a thigh injury. Sure it won't affect her participation in the singles...
And so that has not gone down well with her prospective playing partner Tamara Korpatsch.
"I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my first doubles match at Wimbledon," she wrote on Instagram.
Ouch. Likely to be an Insta unfollow and awkward meetings in the locker room to come...
Johnson breaks, serving for the match
Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-5 Johnson*
Ryan Peniston saves two break points, but can't do it for a third time and Steve Johnson, yet to face a break point on his serve, is now serving for the match.
Back on serve in the third
Ruud 6-3 2-6 3-2 *Humbert
Casper Ruud had the break early in the third, Ugo Humbert nicked it back.
On we go in this ding-donging battle on Court Two.
Post update
And this is how Wimbledon's official site marked the news...
Another Murray-Williams mixed partnership
Alan Jewell
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Confirmation that Jamie Murray is teaming up Venus Williams in the mixed doubles after this year's draw was published.
Williams, 42, is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon and won the doubles with her sister Serena on six occasions. She played with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed last year.
Murray, 36, has twice won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, in 2007 and 2017.
They will play Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska in the first round.
Their siblings - Serena and Andy - teamed up here in 2019.
Britons Kyle Edmund and Olivia Nicholls will play Americans Jack Sock and Coco Gauff.
It will be Edmund's return to competitive tennis after two knee operations - he hasn't played since October 2020.
Post update
Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Kokkinakis*
Straightforward stuff for Djokovic as he holds. Once again his accuracy is causing Kokkinakis all sorts of problems as he sends a lovely forehand out of his opponent's reach to take the game.
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
Johnson has a break point and if he'd taken it would then have been serving for the match but Ryan Peniston sees off the danger, opening the shoulders and sending a forehand winner into the corner. Deuce.
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A double fault from Peniston, his fifth today, leaves it at 30-30 at 4-4. Crucial moments for Peniston.
Post update
*Djokovic 6-1 0-1 Kokkinakis
Perfect start to the second set for Kokkinakis as he holds. His serve is on point as a fourth ace of the match sees him on the way to taking his first game.
However, he doesn't seem 100% comfortable as he holds his side at the end of the game. Let's hope it isn't too serious.
Ukrainian flags out on court 12
*Kalinina 6-3 4-5 Tsurenko
Sonia Oxley
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Over on Court 12 there is an all-Ukrainian encounter going on between Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko.
Tsurenko has a yellow and blue ribbon pinned to her top - she had wondered the other day whether the club would allow her to wear it so they must have said yes.
And there are some Ukrainian flags being waved in the stands too.
Post update
*Peniston 3-6 2-6 4-4 Johnson
A sliced serve out wide from Johnson and that's another easy hold, this time to 15 as we're approaching the business end of the third set.
Post update
Djokovic 6-1 0-0 Kokkinakis*
Harry Poole
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
There was a collective groan from the crowd as Thanasi Kokkinakis missed game point, and again as he conceded the break point in the sixth game.
Everyone would like to see a competitive match, but the Centre Court spectators can’t help but acknowledge some wonderful shot-making from Novak Djokovic as he effortlessly closes out the opening set in half an hour.
Doubles update
Jodie Burrage & Eden Silva out
There was no joy for the wildcard pairing of Jodie Burrage and Eden Silva in the first round of the women's doubles.
Dutch pairing Arianne Hartono & Demi Schuurs win comfortably 6-3 6-4.
Djokovic takes the first set
Djokovic 6-1 Kokkinakis*
And Djokovic takes the first set with a comfortable win on serve, once again another beautifully deft touch at 40-0 catches out Kokkinakis to wrap it up in style.