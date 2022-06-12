Watch: Queen's - Draper, Norrie & Broady in action

Often
nicknamed ‘the Wimbledon warm-up,’ Queen’s Club Championships takes place from June
13-19, finishing eight days before the main draw at Wimbledon begins.
There
are 32 players in the main draw with eight seeds, as well as doubles and
wheelchair singles competitions.
The Championships
will be headlined by several top British stars in 2022, including the most
successful player in the history of the tournament, three-time major champion
Andy Murray.
Reigning champion Matteo Berrettini will have the chance to defend his title.
And Casper
Ruud, who went all the way at the 2022 French Open before losing to the
inspired Rafael Nadal in the final, will also be among the names taking part
this year.
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Monday
13 June
13:00-19:00:
BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Tuesday 14 June
12:00-19:00: BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Wednesday 15 June
12:00-19:00: BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Thursday 16 June
12:00-19:00: BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Friday 17 June
13:00-19:00: BBC Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Saturday 18 June
13:00-19:00: BBC One, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Sunday 19 June
13:00-19:00: BBC One, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
What to expect when
I start?
Tennis will give
you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as
you run around the court.
You will improve
your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as
you run around the court.
The British weather
isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
Tennis can be
adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different
disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with
no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for
those with other disabilities to play.
The LTA caters for and champions
wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring
learning-disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
Cardio tennis is a fun, sociable
group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst
listening to music.
There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10,
with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
