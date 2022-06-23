Watch: Eastbourne - Kvitova, Ostapenko & Giorgi in action

Eastbourne is the last grass court tournament in the UK before Wimbledon commences next week.

From 18-25 June, Devonshire Park will host a full week of tennis action, with live matches from the women's competition available to watch on BBC Sport.

Britain's Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage line-up in the main draw following impressive performances so far during the 2022 grass court season.

Emma Raducanu misses out due to injury but last year's champion Jelena Ostapenko is back to defend her title.

Serena Williams made her comeback at Eastbourne by partnering Ons Jabeur in the women's doubles.

Live updates throughout Eastbourne available on BBC Sport.