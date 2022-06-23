Watch: Eastbourne - Kvitova, Ostapenko & Giorgi in action

Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors, throughout the year.
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
The LTA, caters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning disability, deaf and visually-impaired, tennis.
Cardio tennis, is a fun, sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst listening to music.
There is also Mini Tennis, or children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
'The biggest win of her career' - Boulter beats Pliskova
What is Eastbourne?
BBC Sport
Eastbourne is the last grass court tournament in the UK before Wimbledon commences next week.
From 18-25 June, Devonshire Park will host a full week of tennis action, with live matches from the women's competition available to watch on BBC Sport.
Britain's Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage line-up in the main draw following impressive performances so far during the 2022 grass court season.
Emma Raducanu misses out due to injury but last year's champion Jelena Ostapenko is back to defend her title.
Serena Williams made her comeback at Eastbourne by partnering Ons Jabeur in the women's doubles.
Live updates throughout Eastbourne available on BBC Sport.
How can I watch Eastbourne?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Friday 24 June
13:00 - 18:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
All action also available to re watch on BBC iPlayer.
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
What to expect when I start?