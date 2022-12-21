Watch: Battle of the Brits - doubles action before Murray v Evans

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

After last years event was cancelled due to Covid, the Murray brothers will both be in action in the final tennis tournament of the year as Scotland take on England in the Battle of the Brits at the P & J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

Andy Murray will be up against Jack Draper in one of two singles matches on Wednesday, before a double session on Thursday concludes with the brothers playing doubles for what may be the final time.

Celebrity captains Ally McCoist (former Scotland footballer and now commentator) and Ian Holloway (football manager) will be in charge of the teams.