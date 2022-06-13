Katie Boulter

Watch: Birmingham Classic - Ostapenko, Boulter & Kvitova in action

  1. How to get into tennis

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Tennis saved my life'

    What to expect when I start?

    • Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
    • You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
    • The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
    • Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
    • The LTA caters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
    • Cardio tennis is a fun, sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst listening to music.
    • There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
    • Pick up some useful coaching tips here.
