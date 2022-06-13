Watch: Birmingham Classic - Ostapenko, Boulter & Kvitova in action

Tennis will give
you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as
you run around the court.
You will improve
your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as
you run around the court.
The British weather
isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
Tennis can be
adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different
disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with
no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for
those with other disabilities to play.
The LTA caters for and champions
wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring
learning disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
Cardio tennis is a fun, sociable
group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst
listening to music.
There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10,
with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
-
