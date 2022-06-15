Watch: Birmingham Classic - Krunic v Cirstea

The Birmingham Classic is one of two WTA 250
events played in the UK during the month of June.
It’s a grass court tournament used by many of
the top players on the WTA tour as a warm-up event leading up to Wimbledon, at
the end of the month.
The tournament is played at the Edgbaston
Priory Club, which is one of the oldest tennis clubs in England.
With a total of 16 top 50 players scheduled to be
action, the 2022 Rothesay Classic vows to be an unforgettable affair.
And for the
first time in Birmingham Classic history, the city will play host to the
Birmingham Wheelchair Tennis Classic.
An exciting new tournament brimming with
British talent as the world No.3, Andy Lapthorne, leads the British charge alongside Antony Cotterilland James Shaw.
How can I watch the Birmingham Classic?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
The tournament will run from Monday 13 June to Sunday 19 June.
Wednesday 14 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Thursday 15 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Friday 16 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Saturday 17 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
Sunday 18 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
What to expect when
I start?
Tennis will give
you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as
you run around the court.
You will improve
your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as
you run around the court.
The British weather
isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
Tennis can be
adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different
disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with
no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for
those with other disabilities to play.
The LTA caters for and champions
wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring
learning disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
Cardio tennis is a fun, sociable
group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst
listening to music.
There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10,
with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Tennis will give
you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as
you run around the court.
-
You will improve
your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as
you run around the court.
-
The British weather
isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
-
Tennis can be
adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different
disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with
no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for
those with other disabilities to play.
-
The LTA caters for and champions
wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring
learning disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
- Cardio tennis is a fun, sociable
group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst
listening to music.
-
There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10,
with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
-
Pick up some useful coaching tips here.
What is the Birmingham classic?
The Birmingham Classic is one of two WTA 250 events played in the UK during the month of June.
It’s a grass court tournament used by many of the top players on the WTA tour as a warm-up event leading up to Wimbledon, at the end of the month.
The tournament is played at the Edgbaston Priory Club, which is one of the oldest tennis clubs in England.
With a total of 16 top 50 players scheduled to be action, the 2022 Rothesay Classic vows to be an unforgettable affair.
And for the first time in Birmingham Classic history, the city will play host to the Birmingham Wheelchair Tennis Classic.
An exciting new tournament brimming with British talent as the world No.3, Andy Lapthorne, leads the British charge alongside Antony Cotterilland James Shaw.
How can I watch the Birmingham Classic?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
The tournament will run from Monday 13 June to Sunday 19 June.
Wednesday 14 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Thursday 15 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Friday 16 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Saturday 17 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Sunday 18 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
What to expect when I start?