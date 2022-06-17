Watch: Birmingham Classic - GB's Boulter plus Halep & Giorgi in action

Katie Boulter faces Simona Halep on Centre Court today at the Birmingham Classic. Live coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Boulter beat Garcia to reach the quarter-final stage earlier this week.
Here is how she did it.
What is the Birmingham Classic?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Birmingham Classic is one of two WTA 250 events played in the UK during the month of June.
It’s a grass court tournament used by many of the top players on the WTA tour as a warm-up event leading up to Wimbledon, at the end of the month.
The tournament is played at the Edgbaston Priory Club, which is one of the oldest tennis clubs in England.
With a total of 16 top 50 players scheduled to be action, the 2022 Rothesay Classic vows to be an unforgettable affair.
And for the first time in Birmingham Classic history, the city will play host to the Birmingham Wheelchair Tennis Classic.
An exciting new tournament brimming with British talent as the world No.3, Andy Lapthorne, leads the British charge alongside Antony Cotterill and James Shaw.
How can I watch the Birmingham Classic?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The tournament will run from Monday 13 June to Sunday 19 June.
Friday 17 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Saturday 18 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Sunday 19 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
What to expect when I start?
Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options toplay indoorsthroughout the year.
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
TheLTAcaters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning disability, deaf andvisually-impairedtennis.
Cardio tennisis a fun, sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst listening to music.
There is alsoMini Tennisfor children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
-
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
-
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options toplay indoorsthroughout the year.
-
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
-
TheLTAcaters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning disability, deaf andvisually-impairedtennis.
- Cardio tennisis a fun, sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst listening to music.
-
There is alsoMini Tennisfor children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
-
Pick up someuseful coaching tips here.
Katie Boulter into quarter-finals
BBC Sport
Katie Boulter faces Simona Halep on Centre Court today at the Birmingham Classic. Live coverage on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Boulter beat Garcia to reach the quarter-final stage earlier this week.
Here is how she did it.
What is the Birmingham Classic?
The Birmingham Classic is one of two WTA 250 events played in the UK during the month of June.
It’s a grass court tournament used by many of the top players on the WTA tour as a warm-up event leading up to Wimbledon, at the end of the month.
The tournament is played at the Edgbaston Priory Club, which is one of the oldest tennis clubs in England.
With a total of 16 top 50 players scheduled to be action, the 2022 Rothesay Classic vows to be an unforgettable affair.
And for the first time in Birmingham Classic history, the city will play host to the Birmingham Wheelchair Tennis Classic.
An exciting new tournament brimming with British talent as the world No.3, Andy Lapthorne, leads the British charge alongside Antony Cotterill and James Shaw.
How can I watch the Birmingham Classic?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The tournament will run from Monday 13 June to Sunday 19 June.
Friday 17 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Saturday 18 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Sunday 19 June
11:00-20:00: Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
What to expect when I start?