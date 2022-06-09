Watch: Nottingham Open - Sakkari, Dart & Riske in action

Watch some of the best moments from Nottingham so far
What is the Nottingham Open?
The Nottingham Open, held between 4 and 12 June, is a grass-court tournament on the Challenger Cup circuit.
Former champions include Great Britain's Johanna Konta and Dan Evans, former world number one Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios.
Britons Emma Raducanu, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Evans will all be in action at Nottingham Tennis Centre this week.
How can I watch the Nottingham Open?
All times are BST and subject to change
Friday 10 June
11:00-19:55 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (Red Button 12:00-18:50)
Saturday 11 June
11:00-19:55, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Sunday 12 June
11:00-19:55, Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How to get involved with Tennis
What to expect when I start?
Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout the year.
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
The LTA caters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning-disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.
- Cardio tennis is a fun, sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst listening to music.
There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
Pick up some useful coaching tips here.
