Watch: Surbition Trophy - Broady & Clarke in action

Surbiton returns following a two-year absence due to Covid.
The
Surbiton Trophy is a highly regarded tournament on the Challenger Cup circuit
and has been a key grass court fixture since it held its first competition in
1997.
Who is competing?
Andy Murray has kickstarted his grass-court season at
Surbiton in preparation for Wimbledon.
The dual Wimbledon champion hasn’t played the Challenger
Tour since he was 17.
Fellow Brit 21-year-old Jack Draper is amongst the starting
line-up and he makes his Surbiton debut. The youngster will be hunting for his
fifth Challenger title of the 2022 season.
America’s Sam Querrey is tipped as one-to-watch following a
good record on grass with being a former victor at Queen’s and a finalist of
both Eastbourne and Nottingham.
Dan Evans became the first British male to win the men’s
single title at Surbiton in 2019. However, he is missing from this year’s starters,
alongside Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who contested the French Open.
How can I watch the Surbiton Trophy?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will have live coverage from Centre Court at the Surbiton Trophy. It starts an action-packed few weeks of tennis action across the BBC with the Birmingham Class, Nottingham Open, Queens, Eastbourne, Wimbledon qualifying and Wimbledon itself to follow between now and mid-July.
Tuesday 31 May
11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
Wednesday 1 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (11:00-16:45 Red Button)
Thursday 2 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (13:15-19:55 Red Button)
Friday 3 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (no Red Button)
Saturday 4 June
11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Sunday 5 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (11:00-14:15 and 17:15-19:55 Red Button)
How to get involved with Tennis
How do I start?
Whether you're
starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something
new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.
There are over
20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park
courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Try tennis for free
this summer at a Big Tennis Weekend. Thousands of free
events will take place at clubs across the country, with sessions designed to suit
all abilities and the whole family.
Alternatively find
a Local Tennis League near you.
There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and
abilities across the UK.
Tennis for Kids is a fun
starter course for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too.
The course includes six sessions with an accredited coach, a racquet, ball and
personalised t-shirt.
What is it?
The aim of the game
is pretty simple; hit a tennis ball over the net, making sure to keep it inside
the designated lines.
If your opponent
fails to return the ball back over the net to you, you win the point. You can
play with two people (one-on-one), or with four (two-on-two) on different
surfaces, including grass, hard court, carpet and clay.
Is it for me?
The simple
pleasures of whacking a yellow ball over a net are not to be underestimated.
It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to
suit people of all ages and abilities.
As well as being
extremely social, tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density and
flexibility of muscles and joints.
What to expect when
I start?
Tennis will give
you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building
your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve
your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase
stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather
isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout
the year.
Tennis can be
adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different
disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular
tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many
different options for those with other disabilities to play.
Whether you're
starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something
new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.
There are over
20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park
courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Try tennis for free
this summer at a Big Tennis Weekend. Thousands of free
events will take place at clubs across the country, with sessions designed to suit
all abilities and the whole family.
Alternatively find
a Local Tennis League near you.
There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and
abilities across the UK.
- Tennis for Kids is a fun
starter course for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too.
The course includes six sessions with an accredited coach, a racquet, ball and
personalised t-shirt.
The aim of the game
is pretty simple; hit a tennis ball over the net, making sure to keep it inside
the designated lines.
If your opponent
fails to return the ball back over the net to you, you win the point. You can
play with two people (one-on-one), or with four (two-on-two) on different
surfaces, including grass, hard court, carpet and clay.
The simple
pleasures of whacking a yellow ball over a net are not to be underestimated.
It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to
suit people of all ages and abilities.
As well as being
extremely social, tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density and
flexibility of muscles and joints.
Tennis will give
you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building
your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve
your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase
stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather
isn't the most reliable, but there are many options to play indoors throughout
the year.
Tennis can be
adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different
disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular
tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many
different options for those with other disabilities to play.
The LTA caters for
and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps
featuring learning-disability, deaf and visually-impaired
tennis.
- Cardio tennis is a fun,
sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of
balls whilst listening to music.
There is also Mini Tennis for children
aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
Pick up some useful coaching tips here.
tips here.
