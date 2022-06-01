Watch: Surbiton Trophy - day four

Andy Murray has kickstarted his grass-court season at Surbiton in preparation for Wimbledon.
The dual Wimbledon champion hasn’t played the Challenger Tour since he was 17.
Fellow Brit 21-year-old Jack Draper is amongst the starting line-up and he makes his Surbiton debut. The youngster will be hunting for his fifth Challenger title of the 2022 season.
America’s Sam Querrey is tipped as one-to-watch following a good record on grass with being a former victor at Queen’s and a finalist of both Eastbourne and Nottingham.
Dan Evans became the first British male to win the men’s single title at Surbiton in 2019. However, he is missing from this year’s starters, alongside Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who contested the French Open.
What is it?
Surbiton returns following a two-year absence due to Covid.
The Surbiton Trophy is a highly regarded tournament on the Challenger Cup circuit and has been a key grass court fixture since it held its first competition in 1997.
How can I watch the Surbiton Trophy?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will have live coverage from Centre Court at the Surbiton Trophy. It starts an action-packed few weeks of tennis action across the BBC with the Birmingham Class, Nottingham Open, Queens, Eastbourne, Wimbledon qualifying and Wimbledon itself to follow between now and mid-July.
Thursday 2 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (13:15-19:55 Red Button)
Friday 3 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (no Red Button)
Saturday 4 June
11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Sunday 5 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (11:00-14:15 and 17:15-19:55 Red Button)
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
As well as being extremely social, tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density and flexibility of muscles and joints.
What to expect when I start?
Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options toplay indoorsthroughout the year.
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities.Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.
-
You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.
-
The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are many options toplay indoorsthroughout the year.
-
Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities.Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.
-
TheLTAcaters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuringlearning-disability,deafandvisually-impaired tennis.
- Cardio tennisis a fun, sociable group-fitness class on a tennis court where you get to hit lots of balls whilst listening to music.
-
There is alsoMini Tennisfor children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.
-
Pick up someuseful coaching tips here.
Who is competing?
Andy Murray has kickstarted his grass-court season at Surbiton in preparation for Wimbledon.
The dual Wimbledon champion hasn’t played the Challenger Tour since he was 17.
Fellow Brit 21-year-old Jack Draper is amongst the starting line-up and he makes his Surbiton debut. The youngster will be hunting for his fifth Challenger title of the 2022 season.
America’s Sam Querrey is tipped as one-to-watch following a good record on grass with being a former victor at Queen’s and a finalist of both Eastbourne and Nottingham.
Dan Evans became the first British male to win the men’s single title at Surbiton in 2019. However, he is missing from this year’s starters, alongside Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who contested the French Open.
What is it?
Surbiton returns following a two-year absence due to Covid.
The Surbiton Trophy is a highly regarded tournament on the Challenger Cup circuit and has been a key grass court fixture since it held its first competition in 1997.
How can I watch the Surbiton Trophy?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will have live coverage from Centre Court at the Surbiton Trophy. It starts an action-packed few weeks of tennis action across the BBC with the Birmingham Class, Nottingham Open, Queens, Eastbourne, Wimbledon qualifying and Wimbledon itself to follow between now and mid-July.
Thursday 2 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (13:15-19:55 Red Button)
Friday 3 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (no Red Button)
Saturday 4 June
11:00-19:55, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Sunday 5 June
11:00-19:55, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website (11:00-14:15 and 17:15-19:55 Red Button)
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
As well as being extremely social, tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density and flexibility of muscles and joints.
What to expect when I start?