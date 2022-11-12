Watch: Billie Jean King Cup semi-final - Switzerland v Czech Republic

Video content Video caption: 'Tennis saved my life' 'Tennis saved my life'

With over 20,000 tennis courts across the UK, finding one won’t be a challenge. Most clubs provide racquets and balls if you’d like to test the waters before investing in your own but once you’re ready, there is a Local Tennis League system you can sign up for. There are over a hundred leagues of all levels so you’ll quickly find the best one for you.

Tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density, stamina and flexibility. On top of that, it is also extremely social and has mental health benefits too.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start, you can try a Tennis Xpress course or a Pair & Play session, specifically for women.