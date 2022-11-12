Watch: Billie Jean King Cup semi-final - Switzerland v Czech Republic

It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports
What is the Billie Jean King Cup?
It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports competition held annually. It launched in 1963 to celebrate the International Tennis Federation’s 50th anniversary and is named after the American former world number one tennis star, Billie Jean King.
Who to look out for?
British number two Harriet Dart leads Great Britain after reaching the 2021 Wimbledon mixed doubles final. Meanwhile, teammate Heather Watson looks to make history and enter the Top 5 most wins for GB at the tournament. One more victory would see her equal Sue Barker’s record of 31 wins. Katie Boulter chases another win after already achieving six single titles and four doubles on the ITF Women’s Circuit.
Emma Raducanu, current British number one was meant to be part of the squad but had to pull out due to injury.
How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup
All times listed in GMT
Saturday, 12 November
10:00-16:00: Semi-final: Great Britain v Australia – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
16:00-22:00: Semi-final: Switzerland v Czech Republic – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 13 November
14:00-20:00: Final – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
How to get into tennis
With over 20,000 tennis courts across the UK, finding one won’t be a challenge. Most clubs provide racquets and balls if you’d like to test the waters before investing in your own but once you’re ready, there is a Local Tennis League system you can sign up for. There are over a hundred leagues of all levels so you’ll quickly find the best one for you.
Tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density, stamina and flexibility. On top of that, it is also extremely social and has mental health benefits too.
If you’re looking for somewhere to start, you can try a Tennis Xpress course or a Pair & Play session, specifically for women.