Watch: Billie Jean King Cup Final: Australia v Switzerland

Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in action in the semi-final match

Billie Jean King Cup Final: Australia v Switzerland

  What is the Billie Jean King Cup?

    It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports competition held annually. It launched in 1963 to celebrate the International Tennis Federation’s 50th anniversary and is named after the American former world number one tennis star, Billie Jean King.

  How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup

    All times listed in GMT

    Sunday, 13 November

    14:00-20:00 : Final - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    Also available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer.

  How to get into tennis

    'Tennis saved my life'

    With over 20,000 tennis courts across the UK, finding one won’t be a challenge. Most clubs provide racquets and balls if you’d like to test the waters before investing in your own but once you’re ready, there is aLocal Tennis Leaguesystem you can sign up for. There are over a hundred leagues of all levels so you’ll quickly find the best one for you.

    Tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density, stamina and flexibility. On top of that, it is also extremely social and has mental health benefits too.

    If you’re looking for somewhere to start, you can try a Tennis Xpress course or a Pair & Play ,session specifically for women.

