Watch: Billie Jean King Cup Final: Australia v Switzerland

Video content Video caption: 'Tennis saved my life' 'Tennis saved my life'

With over 20,000 tennis courts across the UK, finding one won’t be a challenge. Most clubs provide racquets and balls if you’d like to test the waters before investing in your own but once you’re ready, there is aLocal Tennis League system you can sign up for. There are over a hundred leagues of all levels so you’ll quickly find the best one for you.

Tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density, stamina and flexibility. On top of that, it is also extremely social and has mental health benefits too.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start, you can try a Tennis Xpress course or a Pair & Play ,session specifically for women.