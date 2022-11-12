Watch: Billie Jean King Cup Final: Australia v Switzerland

It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports competition held annually. It launched in 1963 to celebrate the International Tennis Federation’s 50th anniversary and is named after the American former world number one tennis star, Billie Jean King.
How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup
All times listed in GMT
BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 13 November
14:00-20:00 : Final - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
With over 20,000 tennis courts across the UK, finding one won’t be a challenge. Most clubs provide racquets and balls if you’d like to test the waters before investing in your own but once you’re ready, there is aLocal Tennis Leaguesystem you can sign up for. There are over a hundred leagues of all levels so you’ll quickly find the best one for you.
Tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density, stamina and flexibility. On top of that, it is also extremely social and has mental health benefits too.
If you’re looking for somewhere to start, you can try a Tennis Xpress course or a Pair & Play ,session specifically for women.
All times stated are UK
