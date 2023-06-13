Watch: Nottingham Open: GB's Liam Broady v Sho Shimabukuro

Video content Video caption: Best Shots: Murray wins Nottingham opener Best Shots: Murray wins Nottingham opener

Britain's Andy Murray continued his fine form on grass to move into the Nottingham Open second round.

The 36-year-old won the Surbiton Trophy on Sunday and continued his build-up to Wimbledon with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over Belgium's Joris de Loore.

Britons Liam Broady and Arthur Fery also won their opening matches.

In the women's event, Britain's Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage advanced but defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was knocked out.

