Watch: Birmingham Classic - Krejcikova , Ostapenko & Williams in action

How do I start?

There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone .

. Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.

Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.

If you've been inspired by Emma LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.

If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.

What is it?

The aim of the game is pretty simple; hit a tennis ball over the net, making sure to keep it inside the designated lines.

If your opponent fails to return the ball back over the net to you, you win the point. You can play with two people (one-on-one), or with four (two-on-two) on different surfaces, including grass, hard court, carpet and clay.

Is it for me?

The simple pleasures of whacking a ball over a net are not to be underestimated. It's an addictive and fun way to get fit, with many different variations to suit people of all ages and abilities.

As well as being extremely social, tennis is a non-impact sport which improves bone-density and flexibility of muscles and joints.

What to expect when I start?

Tennis will give you an all-round workout and help you stay fit, building your leg muscles as you run around the court.

You will improve your hand-eye co-ordination, build upper body muscles and increase stamina as you run around the court.

The British weather isn't the most reliable, but there are options to play indoors or floodlit courts throughout the year.

Tennis can be adapted for any level of ability, as well as for players with different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court, with no modifications to racquets or balls, and there are many different options for those with other disabilities to play.

The LTA caters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning-disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.

There is also Mini Tennis for children aged 3-10, with smaller courts, nets and racquets and lower-bouncing balls.

Tennis players need coaches, and that's a great way to get involved with the sport.