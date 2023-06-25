Watch: Eastbourne - GB's Katie Boulter, Liam Broady & Elena Rybakina feature

The Rothesay International Eastbourne women's winners trophy

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Eight of the world's top 10 women continue their preparations for Wimbledon at Eastbourne.

    Big names playing at Devonshire Park include Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and and reigning Eastbourne champion Petra Kvitova.

    Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff also feature, while Britain's Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have been given wildcards.

  2. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    Monday, 26 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Tuesday, 27 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Wednesday, 28 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Thursday, 29 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Friday, 30 June

    13:00 - 17:15 - BBC Two

    13:00 - 18:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 1 July

    12:15 - 14:15 - BBC One

  3. How to get into tennis

    How do I start?

    • There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
    • Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
    • Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
    • If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu, LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
    • If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.
