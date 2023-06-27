Watch: Eastbourne - GB's Burrage, Dart & Gauff in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage both gained excellent victories as the British duo reached the last 16 of the Eastbourne International.

Dart, 26, trailed 3-0 against China's Zhang Shuai but fought back to win 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 against an opponent 105 places above her in the world rankings.

Burrage, 24, lost the opening set in her match with world number 44 Lauren Davis before winning 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Dart recovered from a poor start and a mid-match dip in blustery conditions to set up a last-16 tie with either two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova or former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko. Kvitova and Ostapenko won titles on Sunday in Berlin and Birmingham, respectively.

"That was a rollercoaster and I'm happy to close it out," said Dart.

"I was not just playing my opponent, but playing myself at times. The conditions were really tough, the wind was going everywhere and it took a while to adapt to it."

