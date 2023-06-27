Watch: Wimbledon qualifying - GB's Monday in action

British quartet Johannus Monday , Toby Samuel , Charles Broom and Billy Harris won their first matches at Wimbledon qualifying to move two rounds away from securing their places in the main draw. Monday, 21, came from a set down to defeat 2022 boys' champion, Croatia's Mili Poljicak, 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3. Samuel, 20, another wild card, overcame a rankings gap of nearly 250 places to defeat Antoine Bellier 6-4 7-6 (7-5). Broom beat Alessandro Giannessi and Harris overcame Alexander Ritschard. Read more here
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
-
Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
-
Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
-
If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu, LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
-
If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.
British quartet keep Wimbledon hopes alive
British quartet Johannus Monday, Toby Samuel, Charles Broom and Billy Harris won their first matches at Wimbledon qualifying to move two rounds away from securing their places in the main draw.
Monday, 21, came from a set down to defeat 2022 boys' champion, Croatia's Mili Poljicak, 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.
Samuel, 20, another wild card, overcame a rankings gap of nearly 250 places to defeat Antoine Bellier 6-4 7-6 (7-5).
Broom beat Alessandro Giannessi and Harris overcame Alexander Ritschard.
Read more here
How to watch
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Wednesday, 28 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Thursday, 29 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into tennis
BBC Sport
How do I start?