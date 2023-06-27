Johannus Monday in action against

Watch: Wimbledon qualifying - GB's Monday in action

Scores, results & order of play

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. British quartet keep Wimbledon hopes alive

    Johannus Monday in action against
    Copyright: Getty Images

    British quartet Johannus Monday, Toby Samuel, Charles Broom and Billy Harris won their first matches at Wimbledon qualifying to move two rounds away from securing their places in the main draw.

    Monday, 21, came from a set down to defeat 2022 boys' champion, Croatia's Mili Poljicak, 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

    Samuel, 20, another wild card, overcame a rankings gap of nearly 250 places to defeat Antoine Bellier 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

    Broom beat Alessandro Giannessi and Harris overcame Alexander Ritschard.

    Read more here

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to watch

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Wednesday, 28 June

    11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Thursday, 29 June

    11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into tennis

    BBC Sport

    How do I start?

    • There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
    • Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
    • Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
    • If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu, LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
    • If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top