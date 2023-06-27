Watch: Wimbledon qualifying - GB's Monday in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

British quartet Johannus Monday, Toby Samuel, Charles Broom and Billy Harris won their first matches at Wimbledon qualifying to move two rounds away from securing their places in the main draw.

Monday, 21, came from a set down to defeat 2022 boys' champion, Croatia's Mili Poljicak, 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Samuel, 20, another wild card, overcame a rankings gap of nearly 250 places to defeat Antoine Bellier 6-4 7-6 (7-5).

Broom beat Alessandro Giannessi and Harris overcame Alexander Ritschard.

