Watch: Wimbledon qualifying - GB's Harris in action v Medjedovic

Thursday, 29 June 11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
-
Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
-
Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
-
If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu,LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
-
If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.
How to watch
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Thursday, 29 June
11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into tennis
Get Inspired
#GetInspired