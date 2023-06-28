Wimbledon

Watch: Wimbledon qualifying - GB's Harris in action v Medjedovic

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Thursday, 29 June

    11:00-19:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into tennis

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    • There are over 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Getting going is pretty easy, whether you're starting out or coming back to the game, there's a level to suit everyone.
    • Thousands of clubs and park courts around the country can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
    • Once you're feeling confident, there is a Local Tennis League system to get involved with near you. There are more than 150 leagues and over 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
    • If you've been inspired by Emma Raducanu,LTA Youth is a fun entry point for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too, with an accredited coach.
    • If you need a different introduction to tennis, there are some fun routes to try, including Walking Tennis, Padel, Tennis Xpress, and Pair & Play, specifically for women.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Tennis saved my life'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top