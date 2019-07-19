Watch: Edmonton - World Triathlon Series Mixed Relay

Team France held off Germany – almost on the line, to
retain their title as Mixed Relay World Champions and win a third title in five
years in Hamburg at the start of the month.
Current World Series leader Vincent Luis produced a burst
in the last 500m of the final leg to leave host nation Germany’s Justus
Nieschlag behind after the pair broke away from Spain, Belgium and eventual
bronze medallists Australia in the bike ride.
Great Britain’s Jess Learmonth’s first leg saw her have
problems with her helmet on the bike ride and GB struggled to get back into contention
after that.
Close to a minute behind as Jonny Brownlee passed over to
Georgia Taylor-Brown for the third leg, GB were taken to a final placing of 10th,
more than two minutes off the medal positions, by Alex Yee on the final leg.
What is the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series?
It was launched last year to run alongside the World Triathlon Series. The series has increased from three to four events this year, with the first held in Abu Dhabi in March and the second in Nottingham, before the annual World Championships in Hamburg on July 6 and the final race in Edmonton on July 21.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
2019 Mixed Relay Triathlon calendar
Abu Dhabi, March 8/9
Nottingham, June 15 - report
Hamburg, July 6/7
Edmonton, July 20/21
How can I watch the World Triathlon Series in Edmonton?
Coverage times are BST and subject to change
After the previous round in Hamburg, the triathletes head to Edmonton for the penultimate of the World Triathlon series.
Athletes will compete in the mixed relay on Sunday and you catch up with all the action again on BBC iPlayer.
Full coverage details:
Sunday, 21 July
10:10-11:45 - Elite women's race (replay), BBC Red Button
11:45-13:20 - Elite men's race (replay), BBC Red Button
23:10-01:00 - Mixed relay, BBC Red Button and online
Monday, 22 July
11:10-13:00 - Mixed relay (replay), BBC Red Button and online
13:00-15:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 20:15 & 23:40, BBC Red Button)
