Watch: Edmonton - World Triathlon Series Mixed Relay

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. France retain mixed relay title

    Vincent Luis (France)
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Vincent Luis of France comes home for Mixed Relay World Champions France in Hamburg

    Team France held off Germany – almost on the line, to retain their title as Mixed Relay World Champions and win a third title in five years in Hamburg at the start of the month.

    Current World Series leader Vincent Luis produced a burst in the last 500m of the final leg to leave host nation Germany’s Justus Nieschlag behind after the pair broke away from Spain, Belgium and eventual bronze medallists Australia in the bike ride.

    Great Britain’s Jess Learmonth’s first leg saw her have problems with her helmet on the bike ride and GB struggled to get back into contention after that.

    Close to a minute behind as Jonny Brownlee passed over to Georgia Taylor-Brown for the third leg, GB were taken to a final placing of 10th, more than two minutes off the medal positions, by Alex Yee on the final leg.

  2. What is the World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series?

    It was launched last year to run alongside the World Triathlon Series. The series has increased from three to four events this year, with the first held in Abu Dhabi in March and the second in Nottingham, before the annual World Championships in Hamburg on July 6 and the final race in Edmonton on July 21.

    2019 Mixed Relay Triathlon calendar

    Abu Dhabi, March 8/9

    Nottingham, June 15 - report

    Hamburg, July 6/7

    Edmonton, July 20/21

  3. How can I watch the World Triathlon Series in Edmonton?

    Coverage times are BST and subject to change

    After the previous round in Hamburg, the triathletes head to Edmonton for the penultimate of the World Triathlon series.

    Athletes will compete in the mixed relay on Sunday and you catch up with all the action again on BBC iPlayer.

    Full coverage details:

    Sunday, 21 July

    10:10-11:45 - Elite women's race (replay), BBC Red Button

    11:45-13:20 - Elite men's race (replay), BBC Red Button

    23:10-01:00 - Mixed relay, BBC Red Button and online

    Monday, 22 July

    11:10-13:00 - Mixed relay (replay), BBC Red Button and online

    13:00-15:00 - Highlights, BBC Two (repeated 20:15 & 23:40, BBC Red Button)

  4. Get Inspired: How to get into triathlon

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!

    The Olympic distances are a 1.5km swim, followed by a 40km cycle, rounded off with a 10km run. But don't feel daunted, it really is for everybody, as 63-year-old Grandma Sue Faulkner proved in 2015!

    The sport has a range of distances and formats to cut your teeth on, and as long as your daily exercise includes all three disciplines, you can call yourself a triathlete with pride.

    Find out more about how to get involved in Triathlon with Get Inspired's handy guide here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Triathlon: Annie Emmerson gives advice on swimming tools
