Watch: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event - Mixed Relay Race

This week’s triathlon event in Tokyo is the latest event to raise concerns about high temperature in Japan’s capital over the period of next year’s Games.

At least 57 people have died of heat-related causes in Japan since late July, raising fears for athletes and forcing the International Triathlon Union to ask Games organisers for a review, which Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Tayaka says will be conducted.

Race start start times could be changed, with specialist personnel and extra water stations on the 2020 triathlon course.

French triathlete Cassandre Beaugrand was taken to hospital with suspected heatstroke after the women’s test event on Thursday, despite organisers cutting the run to 5km..

Around 12 people fell ill and a spectator was treated for heatstroke during the rowing test event, with one spectator showing symptoms of heatstroke as temperatures rose to 35 degrees in Tokyo.