Watch: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event - Women's Race

Video content Video caption: Louise Minchin: How BBC Breakfast presenter & others caught the triathlon bug Louise Minchin: How BBC Breakfast presenter & others caught the triathlon bug

Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!

The sport has a range of distances and formats to cut your teeth on, and as long as your daily exercise includes all three disciplines, you can call yourself a triathlete with pride.

Find your local club by using British Triathlon's club finder or read more from our guide here.