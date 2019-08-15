Watch: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event - Men's Race

With just a year to go until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics get underway, this week’s event is a chance for organisers to put the course through its paces.

The Olympic triathlon will start in the shadow of Tokyo’s stunning Rainbow Bridge as the competitors start with a 1.5km swim in Tokyo Bay before embarking on eight laps of a 5km cycle course around Tokyo Harbour.

Once that’s over, there’s the small matter of a 10km run to contend with as the athletes make a dash for the finish line on the purpose-built track around Odaiba Park.

For many competitors, the greatest challenge will be the heat and humidity. With temperatures set to be over 30 degrees and humidity expected to be more than 82%, the sweltering conditions will give the Olympic hopefuls an insight into how they might cope if they make it to the main event next year.

Due to that extreme heat officials have reduced the 10km run to 5km as temperatures are set to reach "very high risk" levels.