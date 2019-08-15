Watch: World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event - Men's Race

With just a year to go until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics get
underway, this week’s event is a chance for organisers to put the course
through its paces.
The Olympic triathlon will start in the shadow of Tokyo’s
stunning Rainbow Bridge as the competitors start with a 1.5km swim in Tokyo Bay
before embarking on eight laps of a 5km cycle course around Tokyo Harbour.
Once that’s over, there’s the small matter of a 10km run to
contend with as the athletes make a dash for the finish line on the
purpose-built track around Odaiba Park.
For many competitors, the greatest challenge will be the heat
and humidity. With temperatures set to be over 30 degrees and humidity expected
to be more than 82%, the sweltering conditions will give the Olympic hopefuls
an insight into how they might cope if they make it to the main event next
year.
Due to that extreme heat officials have reduced the 10km run to 5km as temperatures are set to reach "very high risk" levels.
Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown disqualified in women's event
In the women's race, Britain's Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown's were disqualified from the World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo after crossing the finish line hand-in-hand.
A photo finish initially gave Learmonth, 31, victory but the pair were later deemed to have broken a race rule.
An appeal was rejected and compatriot Vicky Holland was upgraded to third.
Bermuda's Flora Duffy was awarded the win ahead of Italy's Alice Betto.
Britain's Non Stanford, the 2013 world champion, finished seventh
Read the full report here.
The course
