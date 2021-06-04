Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Leeds - Men's & Women's elite races

The World Triathlon Series is a fantastic
opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and
European champions.
4,000 spectators will be allowed into Roundhay Park
to watch the event on a ticket basis entry.
Aside from pride and prize money, Olympic
qualification is likely to be the goal for many of the participants.
Rio Olympic gold and silver medallists Alistair and
Jonny Brownlee will be in action and hoping for a podium finish in their home
county.
Great Britain also has a strong women’s line up. Two
of the Team GB triathletes for Tokyo will be racing, including Rio bronze
medallist Vicky Holland and Jess Learmonth, alongside multiple other female
triathletes.
The US team are also in full force, Katie Zafares
and Taylor Spivey being the ones to watch for them.
How can I watch the World Triathlon Series in Leeds
BBC Red Button
You can watch all of the Triathlon
Series action live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.
All of the action will also
be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday, 6 June
13:00-18:00 – Live on BBC Two
and BBC iPlayer
How to get involved in a triathlon
BBC Sport
Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just
answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!
You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as
there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose
from.
There are over 750 triathlon clubs
in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in
taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon
event finder.
You can find
more information on how to get into triathlons here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everything you need to know
The World Triathlon Series is a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions.
4,000 spectators will be allowed into Roundhay Park to watch the event on a ticket basis entry.
Aside from pride and prize money, Olympic qualification is likely to be the goal for many of the participants.
Rio Olympic gold and silver medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will be in action and hoping for a podium finish in their home county.
Great Britain also has a strong women’s line up. Two of the Team GB triathletes for Tokyo will be racing, including Rio bronze medallist Vicky Holland and Jess Learmonth, alongside multiple other female triathletes.
The US team are also in full force, Katie Zafares and Taylor Spivey being the ones to watch for them.
How can I watch the World Triathlon Series in Leeds
BBC Red Button
You can watch all of the Triathlon Series action live on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday, 6 June
13:00-18:00 – Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer
How to get involved in a triathlon
BBC Sport
Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!
You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.
There are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.