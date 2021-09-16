Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg - Men's & Women's sprint races

Hamburg offers the first opportunity for triathletes to earn points in the 2022 World Championship standings after the 2021 edition was wrapped up with Olympic champions Flora Duffy and Kristian Blummenfelt competing a historic double in Edmonton four weeks ago.
A host of big games are missing the rearranged Hamburg event, with many having a rest period after the Tokyo Olympics or competing in the Super League Triathlon Championship Series instead.
Great Britain are however sending four athletes to Hamburg: Gordon Benson, who raced in Rio in 2016, is set to compete in the men's race, while Kate Waugh will make her elite World Series debut in the women's race, alongside Olivia Mathias and Sian Ramsley.
Other names to look out for include America's Summer Rappaport - who has finished in the World Series podium places, and came 14th at Tokyo Olympics. Japan's 37-year-old Ai Ueda is also competing.
In the men's race keep an eye out for Norway's Casper Stornes, who won the Bermuda leg of the World Triathlon Series in 2018.
The Hamburg leg of the series is completed over the sprint distances of 0.5km swim, 20km bike and 5km run.
How can I watch the World Triathlon Championship series?
All times are BST and subject to change
Coverage of the Hamburg leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series will be available live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It will be available on catch-up for 30 days afterwards too.
Full coverage details:
Saturday, 18 September
14:15-15:45: Women's elite race - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
16:45-18:15: Men's elite race - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
18:15-19:45: Women's elite race replay - BBC Red Button
Sunday, 19 September
10:20-11:50: Women's elite race replay - BBC Red Button
11:50-13:25: Men's elite race replay - BBC Red Button
13:25-15:15: Mixed relay - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
Coverage of the Bermuda (16 & 17 October) and Abu Dhabi (5-6 November) legs will also be available on the BBC.
How to get into triathlon
BBC Sport
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!
The main triathlon season runs from May until September and there are loads of races to choose from - there are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
Triathlon England's Go Tri scheme is a fun way to get a taste of the sport without breaking the bank. You'll also find training advice and tips about transitioning from one discipline to another on their website. Local pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.
