Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Montreal - Mixed Relay

The World Triathlon Championship Series is a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions compete for the chance to be crowned the best triathlete in the world.

This year’s series began in the Japanese city of Yokohama on 15 May and culminates in the Championship Finals in Edmonton, Canada on 21-22 August.

Each race of the series leading up to the Finals in Edmonton - plus the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan - award up to 1000 ranking points.

Points from the second half of the year’s re-scheduled Bermuda and Abu Dhabi events will all count towards the 2022 rankings.