Triathlon mixed relay

Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Montreal - Mixed Relay

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the World Triathlon Championship Series?

    The World Triathlon Championship Series is a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions compete for the chance to be crowned the best triathlete in the world.

    This year’s series began in the Japanese city of Yokohama on 15 May and culminates in the Championship Finals in Edmonton, Canada on 21-22 August.

    Each race of the series leading up to the Finals in Edmonton - plus the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan - award up to 1000 ranking points.

    Points from the second half of the year’s re-scheduled Bermuda and Abu Dhabi events will all count towards the 2022 rankings.

  2. The mixed relay final

    10 countries go head to head following a similar format as the Olympic mixed relay competition.

    With teams of four, each athlete will cover a 300m swim, 6.6k bike and 1.9k run before tagging off to the next teammate, alternating female-male-female-male.

  3. How can I watch the World Triathlon Series in Montreal?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    You can watch all of the action from the Montreal eliminator of the World Triathlon Championship Series live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Sunday, 15 August

    Mixed relay:19:50 - 21:40 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

  4. How to get involved with triathlon

    BBC Sport

    Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!

    You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.

    There are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races viathe British Triathlon event finder.

    You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.

