Watch: World Triathlon Para Series Leeds

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The World Triathlon Para Series is a chance to see Paralympic, world and European champions competing in a swim, bike and run in Leeds, in what is to be the highest level of paratriathlon to be raced in the UK.

4,000 spectators will descend on Roundhay Park to watch 100 of the world’s elite para-athletes compete ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Paralympic bronze medallist and former World and European Champion Melissa Reid, from Cornwall, will be competing.

Other GB competitors include two-time para triathlon national champion Michael Taylor and Lauren Steadman, who won a silver medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016.

One to watch: Paralympic champion Jetze Plat of the Netherlands, who won the Paralympic and World Championship titles in his category (PTWC) in 2016 and has gone unbeaten in all International Triathlon Union (ITU) events ever since.