Watch: Super League Triathlon - Brownlee, Yee, Learmouth & Taylor-Brown among nine Brits in action

As part of the build-up to this race Australia's Matt Hauser, who won gold in the mixed relay at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about the event.
Here's what he had to say...
"Super League Triathlon is all about the spectators and the entertainment. It is basically is smashing ourselves for the entertainment of others. It should be electric out there!
"We enjoy smashing ourselves for others - it's alright. You get a natural high when you're pushing your body to the limits, and there is something different about the fact that you do all this training and you put it all out on the field of play and it either pays off or it doesn't. The fact that you've emptied the tank, there is something special about that. It is a self gratitude that you can hold your head high.
"To do it in the Super League format is quite cool. It is non-stop racing, fast and furious, and anything can happen."
How can I watch Super League Triathlon?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the London leg of the 2021 Super League Triathlon Championship Series will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
It will be repeated on BBC Red Button later in the day, and will be available on catch-up for 30 days afterwards too.
Full coverage details:
Sunday, 5 September
11:30-14:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
16:15-18:45 - BBC Red Button (replay)
The BBC's coverage of Triathlon doesn't end there. The Hamburg legs of the World Triathlon series will be shown live on 18 & 19 September, before the Bermuda and Abu Dhabi's legs in October and November respectively.
How to get into triathlon
BBC Sport
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? If you answered yes to the previous two questions then triathlon is the sport for you!
The main triathlon season runs from May until September and there are loads of races to choose from - there are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
Triathlon England's Go Tri scheme is a fun way to get a taste of the sport without breaking the bank. You'll also find training advice and tips about transitioning from one discipline to another on their website. Local pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.
'It is fast and furious and anything can happen'
