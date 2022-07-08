Start of mixed relay in Leeds

Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg - GB in mixed relay

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the World Triathlon Series?

    Flora Duffy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The World Triathlon Championship Series began in Yokohama on Saturday, 14 May and concludes in Abu Dhabi in November.

    It’s a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions.

    With postponements and cancellations because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, the final two events held last year in Hamburg and Abu Dhabi count as the opening two legs of the 2022 season.

  2. How to watch

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday 10 July

    14:00 BST: Mixed Team Relay - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

    You can also catch up on all of the previous Series action here

  3. How to get into Triathlon

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Louise Minchin: How BBC Breakfast presenter & others caught the triathlon bug

    Do you like swimming, cycling and running? If you’ve just answered yes then why don’t you try a triathlon and combine all three sports!

    You don’t need to be an Olympic athlete to give it a go, as there’s a variety of distances, age groups and levels of difficulty to choose from.

    There are over 750 triathlon clubs in the UK with many of them offering taster sessions for people interested in taking up the sport. You can find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.

    You can find more information on how to get into triathlons here.

