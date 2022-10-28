Watch: Super League Triathlon - Taylor-Brown going for title

Fresh off the back of her gold in the Commonwealth Games team relay, and silver in the individual, Brit Georgia Taylor-Brown is one victory away from retaining the championship title for the second year.

However, she’s joint at the top on 56 points with American Taylor Spivey who’s also had a strong championship, so it’s winner takes all.

Third and fourth place are currently held by the two Brits Sophie Caldwell and Beth Potter.

Meanwhile, Wales’ Non Stanford who, after a decade of medals of all colours, is retiring after this weekend’s race.

The men’s race is less tight at the top. New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde has won three of this season’s four events and looks set to add this title to his silver from Birmingham and bronze in Tokyo last year.

Australian Matthew Hauser crashed out in Malibu and hasn’t had the time to pick the points back up since, so he’ll likely have to settle for second.

GB’s Jonathan Brownlee is also in the race, currently in fifth, and he’s been vocal about his ambitions for Paris 2024 so this is an opportunity to watch him prepare.