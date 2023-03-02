World Triathlon Championship Series: Abu Dhabi - Women's & Men's Sprint

GB's Alex Yee, 25, and Georgia Taylor-Brown, 28, had to settle for silver in last year's World Triathlon Championship Series finale held at the same location.
Taylor-Brown has not finished outside of the top two of a World Race Series since 2019. However, missed out on the title win last year with Olympic gold medallist Duffy claiming her fourth world title.
With Duffy missing from this year's series, Taylor-Brown will be favourite for the title. Fellow brits include Commonwealth bronze medallist Beth Potter, Kate Waugh & Sophie Coldwell.
Last year Alex Yee attempted to become the first male brit to win the series title for over a decade. He missed out in the series finale to France's Leo Bergere.
This year Yee will face strong competition in Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt. With Britain's Barclay Lizzard also joining Yee for the men's sprint in Abu Dhabi.
Alistair Brownleee is absent from the compeition as he targets the Ironman World Championships.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who should I keep an eye on?
BBC Sport
How can I watch?
All times GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Watch live coverage of the World Triathlon Seires Championship Abu Dhabi on Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app.
Friday 3rd March
07:45-09:15 GMT - Women's Sprint : Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport Website & app.
09:30-11:00 GMT - Men's Sprint: Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport Website & app.
All the action available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
How to get into triathlon?
BBC Sport
Why get into triathlon? Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.
Who is it for? All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events.
What if I want a proper workout? Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.
Can I take it to another level? If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing
.Is there a disability option? Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you!
Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
Go Tri is a fun way to get a taste without breaking the bank. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.
Useful links