World Triathlon Championship Series: Abu Dhabi - Women's & Men's Sprint

Video content Video caption: GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown wins in Italy with 'stunning display' GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown wins in Italy with 'stunning display'

GB's Alex Yee, 25, and Georgia Taylor-Brown, 28, had to settle for silver in last year's World Triathlon Championship Series finale held at the same location.

Taylor-Brown has not finished outside of the top two of a World Race Series since 2019. However, missed out on the title win last year with Olympic gold medallist Duffy claiming her fourth world title.

With Duffy missing from this year's series, Taylor-Brown will be favourite for the title. Fellow brits include Commonwealth bronze medallist Beth Potter, Kate Waugh & Sophie Coldwell.

Last year Alex Yee attempted to become the first male brit to win the series title for over a decade. He missed out in the series finale to France's Leo Bergere.

This year Yee will face strong competition in Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt. With Britain's Barclay Lizzard also joining Yee for the men's sprint in Abu Dhabi.

Alistair Brownleee is absent from the compeition as he targets the Ironman World Championships.

