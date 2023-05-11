Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series - GB's Taylor-Brown in Women's Elite race

Follow all the action on across the BBC on Red Button, BBC iPlayer &\nthe BBC Sport website & app. Saturday 13 May 02:00 – 04:20 - Women's Race – Red\nButton, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app. 04:40 – 07:10 – Men’s Race – Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport\nwebsite & app. Also available to watch back on\ndemand via
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
How can I watch the World Triathlon Championship Series - Yokohama
All times BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Follow all the action on across the BBC on Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Saturday 13 May
02:00 – 04:20 - Women's Race – Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
04:40 – 07:10 – Men’s Race – Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app.
Also available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.
How to get into triathlon?
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Why get into triathlon?
Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.
Who is it for?
All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events.
What if I want a proper workout?
Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.
Can I take it to another level?
If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.
Is there a disability option?
Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.
Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you!