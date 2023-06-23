GB's Georgia Taylor-Brown in action

Watch World Triathlon Series: Montreal - GB's Taylor-Brown & Brownlee in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to look out for

    Video content

    Video caption: World Triathlon Series: Georgia Taylor-Brown claims stunning victory in Cagliari

    Britons Beth Potter, Sophie Coldwell and Georgia Taylor-Brown, the winners of the three women's WTCS races so far this season, line up alongside world under-23 champion Kate Waugh.

    Jonny Brownlee and Jack Willis are in the men's race but there's no Alex Yee.

    Britain will also compete in the mixed relay on Sunday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Coverage details

    BBC iPlayer

    The World Triathlon Championship Series continues in Montreal on Saturday and will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

    Saturday, 24 June - Montreal, Canada

    16:20-17:55 - Women's race

    18:20-19:50 - Men's race

    Sunday, 25 June

    14:50-16:50 - Mixed Relay

    July

    Saturday 15 - Sunday, 16 July - Hamburg, Germany

    Saturday, 29 - Sunday, 30 July - Sunderland, Great Britain

    September

    Friday, 22 - Sunday, 24 September - Championship Finals - Pontevedra, Spain

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get into triathlon

    BBC Sport

    Why get into triathlon? Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.

    Who is it for? All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events.

    What if I want a proper workout? Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.

    Can I take it to another level? If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing

    .Is there a disability option? Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.

    Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you!

    Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.

    Go Tri is a fun way to get a taste without breaking the bank. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.

    Useful links

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top