Watch: World Triathlon in Cagliari - GB's Taylor-Brown in women's race

The action on two wheels continues (along with a run and a swim) as The World Triathlon Series reaches Cagliari, Sardinia. There has been British success in the first two events of 2023 with Olympic silver medalist Alex Yee winning the season’s opening race in Abu Dhabi, and in-form Sophie Coldwell claiming her first WTS victory in Yokohama last time out.

The aforementioned Yee will be looking to go one further after winning silver during last season’s competition.

This will be only the second time that the Sardinian capital has hosted a stop on the World Triathlon Series. Both races come back to back in a bumper day of Triathlon action.