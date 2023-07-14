Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg : GB's Potter and Yee in action

Why get into triathlon?

Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.

Who is it for?

All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events.

What if I want a proper workout?

Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.

Can I take it to another level?

If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.

Is there a disability option?

Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.

Like running, swimming or cycling?

Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you!

Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.

Go Tri is a fun way to get a taste without breaking the bank. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.

Useful links