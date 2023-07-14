Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Hamburg : GB's Potter and Yee in action

Why get into triathlon? Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too. Who is it for? All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to GO TRI beginner events. There are also a number of women-only events. What if I want a proper workout? Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max. Can I take it to another level? If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing. Is there a disability option? Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities. Like running, swimming or cycling? Fancy doing all three, one after the other? Triathlon is the sport for you! Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder. Go Tri is a fun way to get a taste without breaking the bank. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer. Useful links
Saturday 15, July
16:20 BST - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday 16, July
12:45 BST- BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.
All the action available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
What is the World Triathlon Championship Series?
The World Triathlon Championship Series is World Triathlon's annual series of triathlon events used to crown an annual world champion since 2008.
The seven-event 2023 series concludes with the final in Pontevedra, Spain, with the penultimate race held in Sunderland for the first time. Points from the Paris Olympics Test Event will also count.
The overall champion is decided by an athlete's best four results, plus the championship finals.
Who to look out for
The latest stage of the World Triathlon Championship Series comes to Hamburg with a weekend of super-sprint eliminator and mixed relay races.
On Saturday Team GB’s Olympic silver medallist Alex Yee, is back in action again looking to make it three wins in three starts after his 1st place finishes in Cagliari and Abu Dhabi.
In the women’s super-sprint (also on Saturday) Great Britain’s Beth Potter will look to continue her superb form after wins in Abu Dhabi and Montreal earlier in the season.
British women have won all four races so far this season with other wins coming from Sophie Coldwell in Yokohama and Georgia Taylor-Brown in Cagliari.
On Sunday, the mixed relay takes place with automatic berths for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris up for grabs.