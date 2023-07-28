Watch: World Triathlon Sunderland: GB's Mathias and Izzard in action

The World Triathlon Championship Series is World Triathlon's annual series of triathlon events used to crown an annual world champion since 2008.

The seven-event 2023 series concludes with the final in Pontevedra, Spain, with the penultimate race held here in Sunderland for the first time. Points from the Paris Olympics Test Event will also count.

The overall champion is decided by an athlete's best four results, plus the championship finals.