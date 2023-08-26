Watch: Super League Triathlon - London

Alex Yee completed a double for Britain in the Paris Olympic triathlon test event with victory in the men's race.

The Olympic silver medallist followed Beth Potter, who won the women's race on Thursday, with a strong display in the run.

The 25-year-old finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.

"I was just really pleased with how it went, and we've got a great course for next year," said Yee.

