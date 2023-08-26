Watch: Super League Triathlon - London

Alex Yee completed a\ndouble for Britain in the Paris Olympic triathlon test event with victory in\nthe men's race. The Olympic silver medallist followed Beth Potter, who won\nthe women's race on Thursday, with a strong display in the run. The 25-year-old finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's\nVasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx. "I was just really pleased with how it went, and we've\ngot a great course for next year," said Yee. To read more, clickhere.
Britain's Alex Yee wins Paris 2024 Olympic triathlon test event
Alex Yee completed a double for Britain in the Paris Olympic triathlon test event with victory in the men's race.
The Olympic silver medallist followed Beth Potter, who won the women's race on Thursday, with a strong display in the run.
The 25-year-old finished 13 seconds clear of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and home hope Dorian Coninx.
"I was just really pleased with how it went, and we've got a great course for next year," said Yee.
To read more, click here.
Who to look out for?
The Series returns for its fifth year at West India Quay, London, in the first of four events.
There will be multiple Britons in action, including Olympic champion Jonny Brownlee, who will compete alongside fellow Brit and silver medallist Alex Yee.
They are joined by Beth Potter, Sophie Coldwell, Taylor Spivey and Kate Waugh.
Earlier this month Yee and Potter completed a double for Britain in the Paris Olympic triathlon test event, which also saw Waugh finish seventh in the women’s race.
New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde will also be competing as he sets his sights on a hat-trick of victories in London.
How and where to watch?
Coverage will be live from 14:00 on Sunday 27 August, and you can catch all of the action on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, the BBC Sport Website & App.
Get Inspired: How to get into triathlon
#GetInspired
Why get into triathlon?
Triathlon is a great way to get active by swimming, cycling and running, and it's fun and varied too.
Who is it for?
All ages, from mini triathlons for kids to Swim, Bike, Run events - Develop, Explore, Mini and Local for all abilities.
What if I want a proper workout?
Triathlon events come in a variety of course distances and mixing in a bit of competition will push your workout to the max.
Can I take it to another level?
If you want to push it up a gear, consider joining a local club to take part in some structured training before racing.
Is there a disability option?
Paratriathlon is very popular with many inclusive events and competitions that cater for most disabilities.
Triathlon mainly runs from May-September and there are loads of races and taster sessions to choose from. Find a comprehensive list of races via the British Triathlon event finder.
Swim Bike Run is the best way to get a taste of each part of a triathlon and see if it's for you. Pool-based races are a great introduction to the sport if you are a first timer.
To find out more, click here.